Honeycrisp Apples Vs Cosmic Crisp: What's The Difference?

When it comes to apples, there's no shortage of varieties to choose from. Whether you're a tart Granny Smith lover or prefer the classic sweetness of a Red Delicious apple, each variety of this fruit offers its own unique flavor, texture, and ideal uses. Among the most popular types of apple are the Honeycrisp and Cosmic Crisp apples: two varieties that have gained considerable attention for their sweetness and crisp texture. But while they may seem similar at first glance (and even their names are similar), they have clear differences that make them stand out in their own right. The Honeycrisp apple was developed at the University of Minnesota in 1962 and was released to consumers in 1992.

And, a fun apple fact, some of the other most beloved apple varieties around were invented at this university, too! However, talk about the Honeycrisp didn't really get going until 2007. On the other hand, the Cosmic Crisp is a much newer variety. Developed by the Washington State University Tree Fruit Research & Extension Center after 20 years of research, the Cosmic Crisp was introduced to the market in 2019. Cosmic Crisp apples are a cross between the aforementioned Honeycrisp and the Enterprise apple, combining the best attributes of both. They're delicious and juicy, but despite this similarity, there are a lot of things that set the two apart.