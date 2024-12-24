Grilling Tofu? Avoid These Common Mistakes

Properly grilled tofu can be packed with flavor and delicately charred to crispy perfection. However, there are some common mistakes made by home cooks that can cause big problems when it comes to grilling tofu. To find out what to avoid, Daily Meal spoke with an expert: Nisha Vora, the New York Times best-selling cookbook author of "Big Vegan Flavor."

First, Vora says to avoid the common mistake of high, direct heat. She explains, "Tofu cooks best over low heat, which allows it to develop grill marks and cook through without burning." In addition to maintaining the proper heat, Vora also implores cooks to avoid overcrowding the grill. "Make sure the tofu pieces are spaced out slightly to allow proper air circulation and even cooking," she said.

Once your tofu is perfectly grilled, don't make the mistake of not having any dipping sauces. Vora says, "Grilled tofu shines when paired with a flavorful sauce or two. Don't skip this step — it's what transforms tofu from good to amazing!" When selecting sauces, complement the flavors of your marinade, which is also a necessary step for flavorful tofu. A soy-marinated tofu would taste great dipped in peanut sauce, spicy mayo, or sweet Thai chili sauce. If you want to make a generous spread of dipping sauces, check out 15 sauce recipes you'll want to make on repeat.