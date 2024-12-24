Grilling Tofu? Avoid These Common Mistakes
Properly grilled tofu can be packed with flavor and delicately charred to crispy perfection. However, there are some common mistakes made by home cooks that can cause big problems when it comes to grilling tofu. To find out what to avoid, Daily Meal spoke with an expert: Nisha Vora, the New York Times best-selling cookbook author of "Big Vegan Flavor."
First, Vora says to avoid the common mistake of high, direct heat. She explains, "Tofu cooks best over low heat, which allows it to develop grill marks and cook through without burning." In addition to maintaining the proper heat, Vora also implores cooks to avoid overcrowding the grill. "Make sure the tofu pieces are spaced out slightly to allow proper air circulation and even cooking," she said.
Once your tofu is perfectly grilled, don't make the mistake of not having any dipping sauces. Vora says, "Grilled tofu shines when paired with a flavorful sauce or two. Don't skip this step — it's what transforms tofu from good to amazing!" When selecting sauces, complement the flavors of your marinade, which is also a necessary step for flavorful tofu. A soy-marinated tofu would taste great dipped in peanut sauce, spicy mayo, or sweet Thai chili sauce. If you want to make a generous spread of dipping sauces, check out 15 sauce recipes you'll want to make on repeat.
Mistakes to avoid during the prepping process
Speaking of marinating your tofu, you won't reap the benefits of a flavorful marinade if you don't first press your tofu to get rid of excess moisture. Nisha Vora explains that unpressed tofu is "watery, prone to sticking [to the grill], and unable to absorb the marinade." You can buy a tofu press to make the process a bit easier, or you can simply wrap the tofu block in a clean towel, and then place a heavy object on top.
Another misstep to avoid during prep is not seasoning the grill. Vora says, "Skipping this step will cause the tofu to stick, making it hard to flip and ruining its texture." As we discuss in our guide for how to get your grill ready for cooking, seasoning the grill refers to rubbing an oil-soaked paper towel over the grates a few times while it's on high heat (after thoroughly cleaning it). Some of the best oils to use include vegetable, canola, sunflower, and avocado oils due to their high smoke points.
Avoiding these common mistakes when prepping and grilling tofu will ensure you have a flavorful plant-based protein to add to your next barbecue spread.