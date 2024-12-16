Our Favorite Flavored Peanut Butter Brand Brings Some Unexpected Spice
There's nothing quite as classically American as peanut butter, even though its bizarre origins can be traced back to a number of different countries. In the States, this spread has taken off and is now a mainstay in pantries thanks to its versatility. You'll find it in everything from lunch items to desserts to your morning cup of coffee!
While many recipes call for classic peanut butter, there are plenty of flavored options available that can make your dishes even tastier. We taste-tested 18 different flavored peanut butters and, while you might expect our favorite to be something like a white chocolate version, the true winner was much more surprising. We found that in terms of unbeatable taste and texture, if you're looking for a unique flavored peanut butter, Ass Kickin' Kick Yo' Ass Hot! Creamy Peanut Butter is the way to go.
This peanut butter has the perfect spicy kick
The first thing Ass Kickin' Kick Yo' Ass Hot! Creamy Peanut Butter has going for it is that, as you can probably guess from the name, it has a powerful burst of heat. The spiciness works well against the salty, savory notes in the nuts themselves. At the same time, however, there's a sweetness to the peanut butter that makes the spread more reminiscent of the sweet and spicy effect of hot honey as opposed to just a savory condiment. This pairing creates a unique contrast on your tongue that will leave you craving more.
While there's definitely a burst of fire in the spread, it's not completely overpowering. The peanut butter itself serves as a spice neutralizer. Capsaicin dissolves in fat, and since peanut butter is packed with fat, you wind up getting just enough heat on your tongue without it being overpowering and drowning out the nuttiness of the spread. You can use Kick Yo' Ass Hot! Creamy Peanut Butter in your favorite PB&J sandwich for some extra zing, but it would work particularly well in a noodles with spicy peanut sauce recipe.
The texture of the peanut butter also plays a role in its ranking
While the most important factor in finding delicious peanut butter is, undoubtably, the taste, the texture matters too. If your peanut butter is too thick, it's hard to spread onto sandwiches, crackers, or even just get out of the jar. The good news is that with Ass Kickin' Kick Yo' Ass Hot! Creamy Peanut Butter, you won't have to worry. It's easy to spread thanks to its smooth consistency.
The creamy texture also makes it great for mixing into your favorite sauces and recipes. You can trust it'll be easily distributed throughout, without having to worry about some bites being overly peanut-flavored. Try it in a spicy peanut sauce for chicken satay, or add a spicy touch to coconut peanut sauce for chicken skewers. Whether you eat the nut butter plain, use it in cooking, or mix it into a dip or spread, this is one flavored peanut butter definitely worth giving a whirl.