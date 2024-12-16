Our Favorite Flavored Peanut Butter Brand Brings Some Unexpected Spice

There's nothing quite as classically American as peanut butter, even though its bizarre origins can be traced back to a number of different countries. In the States, this spread has taken off and is now a mainstay in pantries thanks to its versatility. You'll find it in everything from lunch items to desserts to your morning cup of coffee!

While many recipes call for classic peanut butter, there are plenty of flavored options available that can make your dishes even tastier. We taste-tested 18 different flavored peanut butters and, while you might expect our favorite to be something like a white chocolate version, the true winner was much more surprising. We found that in terms of unbeatable taste and texture, if you're looking for a unique flavored peanut butter, Ass Kickin' Kick Yo' Ass Hot! Creamy Peanut Butter is the way to go.