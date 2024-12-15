The One Flavored Peanut Butter You Should Avoid At All Costs

Peanut butter is a staple in many American homes, making an appearance in recipes ranging from a simple peanut butter and jelly sandwich to more complex dishes, such as a peanut butter cheesecake. In fact, it's such a popular condiment that people consume a stunning amount of it each year, at roughly 3 pounds per person.

Now, while many people just stick to plain Jane peanut butter, there are some fun flavored options out there on the shelves as well. Daily Meal tasted our way through 18 flavored peanut butters and ranked them from worst to first. While there are some truly delicious options available, there was one that definitely shouldn't make it onto your shopping list — Peanut Butter & Co White Chocolatey Wonderful Peanut Butter. This nut butter "fell apart" in terms of flavor and "the mouthfeel was pasty."