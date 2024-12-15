The One Flavored Peanut Butter You Should Avoid At All Costs
Peanut butter is a staple in many American homes, making an appearance in recipes ranging from a simple peanut butter and jelly sandwich to more complex dishes, such as a peanut butter cheesecake. In fact, it's such a popular condiment that people consume a stunning amount of it each year, at roughly 3 pounds per person.
Now, while many people just stick to plain Jane peanut butter, there are some fun flavored options out there on the shelves as well. Daily Meal tasted our way through 18 flavored peanut butters and ranked them from worst to first. While there are some truly delicious options available, there was one that definitely shouldn't make it onto your shopping list — Peanut Butter & Co White Chocolatey Wonderful Peanut Butter. This nut butter "fell apart" in terms of flavor and "the mouthfeel was pasty."
Peanut Butter & Co White Chocolatey Wonderful is cloyingly sweet
While the combination of sweet white chocolate paired with nutty, salty, and slightly sweet peanut butter sounds delectable, the reality is that the combination didn't quite work. When you first open the jar, you'll be greeted with a blast of, well, peanut scent. In fact, the peanut aroma is so strong that the white chocolate notes fade into the background. Considering that the smell of food accounts for 80 to 90% of the taste, this didn't bode well for the flavor of the spread.
Interestingly enough, speaking of flavor, when you dig into this peanut butter, you'll actually find that the white chocolate taste overpowered the taste of the peanuts. Instead of getting a sweet and salty combo that tastes like a white chocolate Reese's peanut butter cup, you wind up with a sickly sweet flavor. Plus, there's an unpleasant aftertaste. While it might make an acceptable choice for using in dessert recipes and cooking, it's definitely not what you want to be spreading onto your sandwich or fluffernutter crackers.
The texture left much to be desired as well
Beyond the flavor of the peanut butter, the texture is another issue that left Daily Meal wanting. While the nut butter is smooth and creamy, it's quite dense. This heavy texture is likely due to the chocolate confection mixed into it, which weighs it down and could lead to crumbly bread as you spread it on.
However, where the real issue came in was with the texture on the tongue. When you eat this nut butter, you wind up with a pasty, unpleasant feeling. The high amount of salt in peanut butter, as well as a lack of oil in certain brands, can lead to this issue. In this case, the addition of the chocolate to the spread may also lead to that heavy and gritty texture on your tongue. At the end of the day, if you're after a flavored peanut butter, this definitely isn't the way to go. There are plenty of other peanut butters that rank well, so don't settle for this sub-par option.