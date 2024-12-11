Yelp's Top Chinese Restaurant In The US Is This New York Hole-In-The-Wall
If you were craving a Chinese meal this year, you may have turned to Yelp to figure out which restaurant to eat at or order takeout from — and the company pays attention to what consumers like. Yelp has highlighted the top 100 Chinese restaurants in 2024 across the U.S., using a method that looks at the number of reviews at any given establishment, as well as the ratings. What is the top spot for a Chinese meal on that list? Maxi's Noodle in Flushing, Queens.
Maxi Lau opened this small brick-and-mortar in 2019 in honor of her late mother, who dreamed of opening her own restaurant before she passed away. Before passing, her mother had perfected making wontons — which seem to be what Yelp reviewers love the most. According to the Maxi's website, the wontons — made of 90% shrimp and 10% pork — can be added to many dishes on the menu. You can also buy wontons by the dozen to take home. The menu features noodles, soups, and noodle soups — all of which are arguably better with the addition of wontons. Made with three different kinds of shrimp, it's no wonder that the wontons — and Maxis' Noodle itself — have become such a hit.
What do Yelp reviewers say about Maxi's Noodles?
At Maxi's Noodles, the wontons get plenty of attention on Yelp. One reviewer wrote, "Although there were only 3 wontons, they were huge and generous in their filling," while another declared it "The best wonton in NYC."
Giving plenty of detail on what to expect, another reviewer wrote, "The wonton filling was bouncy and well seasoned, and I liked that there were large pieces of shrimp inside instead of having everything just ground up and smooth."
Yelp reviewers also have plenty of complimentary things to say about the other items on the menu. Those that have received rave reviews include the fried fish skin, the egg noodle soup, and the beef stew soup. Customers also seem to love the experience that they had. One reviewer wrote, "Maxi's story is compelling, and her passion for her craft [comes] through in her foods."
Overall, of the restaurant's 712 reviews, 549 are five-star — so it's clear why Maxi's Noodle landed this year's top spot for Yelp.