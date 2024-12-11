Yelp's Top Chinese Restaurant In The US Is This New York Hole-In-The-Wall

If you were craving a Chinese meal this year, you may have turned to Yelp to figure out which restaurant to eat at or order takeout from — and the company pays attention to what consumers like. Yelp has highlighted the top 100 Chinese restaurants in 2024 across the U.S., using a method that looks at the number of reviews at any given establishment, as well as the ratings. What is the top spot for a Chinese meal on that list? Maxi's Noodle in Flushing, Queens.

Maxi Lau opened this small brick-and-mortar in 2019 in honor of her late mother, who dreamed of opening her own restaurant before she passed away. Before passing, her mother had perfected making wontons — which seem to be what Yelp reviewers love the most. According to the Maxi's website, the wontons — made of 90% shrimp and 10% pork — can be added to many dishes on the menu. You can also buy wontons by the dozen to take home. The menu features noodles, soups, and noodle soups — all of which are arguably better with the addition of wontons. Made with three different kinds of shrimp, it's no wonder that the wontons — and Maxis' Noodle itself — have become such a hit.