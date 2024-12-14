The Flour Mistake You Need To Avoid When Baking Scones

When making homemade scones, you're probably expecting them to be light and fluffy, but this may not happen if you make this one vital flour mistake: not using cake flour. It may seem like cake flour and all-purpose flour are similar enough that they're interchangeable — so that even if a recipe calls for cake flour and you only have all-purpose, you can still make the dish — but there are actually a couple of key differences that can make a big impact.

Essentially, all flours have a protein content, which reflects the gluten content — and gluten is ultimately responsible for the structure of baked goods. So, the higher the protein content in a baked good, the sturdier the structure is. All-purpose flour has a protein content of around 10% to 13%, which is considered a moderate amount since "all-purpose" is supposed to be able to be used in most recipes. However, cake flour has a lower protein content, usually between 7% and 9%, so any baked good made with it will have a fluffy, light texture.

Because of this, many scone recipes use cake flour or a combination of all-purpose flour and cake flour. To make things easier, instead of using all-purpose flour in place of cake flour, be sure to stick to the exact measurements of each type of flour in the recipe to ensure that those scones are as light and fluffy as you want them to be.