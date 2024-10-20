For The Easiest At-Home Subs, Reach For Frozen Meatballs

Since they're pre-cooked, you don't need to fuss over getting the internal temperature just right like with handmade meatballs. Just heat them until they're warm throughout and you're good to go. Most brands will have seasoned them beforehand, too, so you can skip that step and toss them straight into your sauce. These time-savers are why frozen meatballs are so much quicker to prep than their homemade counterparts, and why they're exactly what we need for our time-pressed meatball sub.

So, how exactly are we to heat meatballs? There are a ton of methods. The easiest is to combine the frozen meatballs and sauce in a pan on the stovetop. Warm everything up over low heat for about 10 to 15 minutes. This gentle approach allows the meatballs to soak up the sauce's flavor while keeping everything from drying out.

If you prefer, you can bake the meatballs and sauce in the oven at 325 degrees Fahrenheit for 40 minutes. And in a real-time crunch, you could use the microwave. Wrap them in plastic and cook in 30-second bursts until they're heated through. But be warned: microwaving can leave your meatballs dry, so it's best to save this method as a last resort.