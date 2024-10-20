For The Easiest At-Home Subs, Reach For Frozen Meatballs
A hearty meatball sub is just about the perfect thing to fill you up at lunchtime. But while it can be bought at just about any sandwich chain, some of us like to make our own sandwich, be it to save money or we're confident that we can whip up something much tastier than the shop down the corner. Unfortunately, meatballs take quite some time to shape and bake, even more so if you're making Italian meatballs — not great if you're short on time. Here's a secret: if you have some frozen meatballs around, you'll be able to serve up a tasty meatball sub in no more than 30 minutes.
Frozen meatballs definitely won't taste as succulent as fresh, but for days when you don't have the time, they strike the perfect balance between convenience and flavor. Warm up the frozen meatballs along with a tasty sauce — a classic Italian tomato sauce will work great, and there's your sub's filling! Pair the sauced meatballs with some greens, season with your favorite condiments, and add any extra topping you'd like. And that's your lunch dilemma dealt with!
A crash course on working with frozen meatballs
Since they're pre-cooked, you don't need to fuss over getting the internal temperature just right like with handmade meatballs. Just heat them until they're warm throughout and you're good to go. Most brands will have seasoned them beforehand, too, so you can skip that step and toss them straight into your sauce. These time-savers are why frozen meatballs are so much quicker to prep than their homemade counterparts, and why they're exactly what we need for our time-pressed meatball sub.
So, how exactly are we to heat meatballs? There are a ton of methods. The easiest is to combine the frozen meatballs and sauce in a pan on the stovetop. Warm everything up over low heat for about 10 to 15 minutes. This gentle approach allows the meatballs to soak up the sauce's flavor while keeping everything from drying out.
If you prefer, you can bake the meatballs and sauce in the oven at 325 degrees Fahrenheit for 40 minutes. And in a real-time crunch, you could use the microwave. Wrap them in plastic and cook in 30-second bursts until they're heated through. But be warned: microwaving can leave your meatballs dry, so it's best to save this method as a last resort.
Getting creative with your frozen meatball subs
Now that you've mastered the basic recipe, it's time to get creative with your frozen meatball subs. While a classic meatball sub with marinara-soaked meatballs and melty provolone is always a winner, why not spice things up? For heat lovers, try adding a drizzle of arrabbiata sauce to give your taste buds a kick. Alternatively, you can go the simpler route and add sliced chili peppers, too.
If you prefer your sub with a more savory bite, you can try simmering the meatballs together with BBQ sauce. Or, for a more Oriental flavor, give your meatball a glaze of teriyaki sauce. And don't forget to load up on fresh toppings like some juicy tomato slices or tangy pickled veggies for added crunch and flavor!
With frozen meatballs as your starting point, you can have a hot meatball sub in your lunchbox any day of the week. Not only will it be kinder to your wallet, but we bet it'll taste better than anything you'd find at your local sandwich shop. Who knew a bag of frozen meatballs could be such a game-changer?