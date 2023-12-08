McDonald's Beloved Snack Wraps Are Making A Comeback

If you were a fan of the beloved McDonald's Snack Wrap, your life is about to improve significantly. The classic McDonald's menu item was a staple in the fast food chain's offerings for approximately 10 years, from 2006 to 2016, before the fast food giant decided to discontinue the wrap. Now, however, the company has announced plans to turn its McCrispy into a wrap, which will essentially be a revamped version of the chain's former Snack Wrap.

On December 6, McDonald's held an all-investor conference where it revealed plans to expand its chicken offerings. "Today, the size of the [c]ompany's chicken business is on par with beef," the company statement read. It also stated big plans to enhance its chicken items. "This includes plans to offer McCrispy in nearly all markets around the world by the end of 2025[,] and to expand McCrispy into wraps and tenders. With this in mind, the McCrispy Wrap might not be exactly like the Snack Wrap, but it's about as close to the former menu item as fans are likely to get.