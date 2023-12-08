McDonald's Beloved Snack Wraps Are Making A Comeback
If you were a fan of the beloved McDonald's Snack Wrap, your life is about to improve significantly. The classic McDonald's menu item was a staple in the fast food chain's offerings for approximately 10 years, from 2006 to 2016, before the fast food giant decided to discontinue the wrap. Now, however, the company has announced plans to turn its McCrispy into a wrap, which will essentially be a revamped version of the chain's former Snack Wrap.
On December 6, McDonald's held an all-investor conference where it revealed plans to expand its chicken offerings. "Today, the size of the [c]ompany's chicken business is on par with beef," the company statement read. It also stated big plans to enhance its chicken items. "This includes plans to offer McCrispy in nearly all markets around the world by the end of 2025[,] and to expand McCrispy into wraps and tenders. With this in mind, the McCrispy Wrap might not be exactly like the Snack Wrap, but it's about as close to the former menu item as fans are likely to get.
Why did McDonald's discontinue its Snack Wrap?
It's likely that the new wrap will have some noticeable differences compared to the Snack Wrap, considering that the latter didn't captivate customers as McDonald's had hoped. The Snack Wrap was first introduced in 2006 as a means of attracting younger, more health-conscious eaters to McDonald's. However, this plan backfired when consumers showed little interest in the option, and employees complained about its complexity. For these reasons, many thought the McDonald's snack wrap would never return.
Apparently, the Snack Wrap was too difficult for employees to make, because the tortillas needed to be steamed to order, and the chicken had to be cut to fit snugly into the wrap. The wrap then had to be tightly rolled, a process that was too taxing for fast food preparation speeds. Coupled with the fact that it wasn't ordered as frequently as other menu items, this led to its discontinuation in 2016. It's unclear exactly how the McCrispy version will compare to the original Snack Wrap, but it's probable that its preparation process will be different to ease the burden on employees. There is no official launch date yet for the new wrap.