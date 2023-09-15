14 Of The Unhealthiest Dishes At Your Favorite Chinese Restaurant

Chinese food is inventive, diverse, and delicious, so it's little surprise that it's one of the most popular cuisines both across the world and in the U.S. The popularity of Chinese food in the United States dates back to the end of the 19th century, with postbellum Chinese migrants bringing new recipes and food techniques to cities across the country. From there, more and more people fell in love with the distinctive flavors and textures of Chinese cuisine.

Today, there are more than 24,000 Chinese restaurants across the United States, and most people are familiar with the all-time classics on their menus, like lo mein, fried rice, and General Tso's chicken. But some of these foods may not be the best choice nutritionally. Like all takeout foods, Chinese food, and specifically American-Chinese food, can occasionally be high in sugar, fat, and salt, with certain recipes amping up their quantities for maximum taste. While there are copious items on Chinese restaurants' menus that are ultra-healthy and impart flavor through incredible flavor combinations and fresh ingredients, there are others that are usually pretty unhealthy — and some of the unhealthiest ones might surprise you. ‌