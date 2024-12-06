Why Changing Your Fast Food Order At The Window Is A Major No-No

Whether you forgot to ask for what you wanted or you're missing an item you did order, there are three strong options for solving your troubles while you're still in front of an employee at a window. The simplest and easiest is to first inform them there is an error, whether it be yours or theirs, and that you'll come inside to the counter to rectify it. This lets the drive-thru line continue smoothly and someone inside should be waiting for you to help.

But, if you're in the drive-thru lane, it's probably because you don't want to get out of your car. In that case, instead of going in, you can ask at the window for both your order change and if someone can bring it out to you. Since COVID-19 made everyone get used to curbside service, this hopefully won't be too troublesome for anyone. Your final alternative is to loop around and get back in line. The fewer people in line behind you, the better this option gets, though it's mostly for adding something you forgot to ask for rather than for requesting a fix or correction. Regardless of how or why you ask for an order change at the window, remember that a smile and some kindness go a long way. And whatever you do, don't say anything snide under your breath. Chances are, drive-thru employees can hear what's happening in your car.