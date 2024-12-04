You May Want To Think Twice Before Buying Rao's Frozen Pizzas

You probably know of the brand Rao's thanks to its pasta sauces, but you may not know that the company also sell frozen pizzas. Here at Daily Mail, we reviewed Rao's Made For Home Pizzas and the consensus was that they taste good enough, but they're nothing special (unlike Rao's highly rated pasta sauces). Rao's offers four pizza options — and we tried them all. The Five Cheese was a little too heavy on the herbs, while the Uncured Pepperoni featured flavorful pepperoni but was underwhelming overall. Meanwhile, the Meat Trio fell flat on the bacon, while the Fire Roasted Veggie lacked any "wow factor" in flavor.

The consensus seems to be the same among shoppers who have also given the Rao's pizzas a try. On Reddit, one user complained that the pepperoni pizza didn't have enough cheese, that the sauce was "mediocre," and that it had too much crust overall. To top it off, they found the pizza too expensive — depending on where you buy it, the price seems to land somewhere between $10 and $12 (this is pricey compared to other brands).

Another Reddit user complained that the cheese pizza didn't cook evenly, agreed about there being too much crust, and deemed it "unmemorable" in taste. They added that they would only consider buying it again if it was half off. With all of this in mind, Rao's may not be the brand you want to reach for in the frozen pizza aisle.