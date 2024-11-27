The Big Mistake That's Ruining Your Homemade Pie Crust

Baking is a science, and there are plenty of ways that a dough from scratch can go sideways. Megan Brophy is the Executive Pastry Chef at Pastis Miami, a critically acclaimed French restaurant, and she knows a thing or two when it comes to making a perfect pie dough from scratch. Anxiety may drive you to triple-check that all dough ingredients are mixed. However, Chef Brophy warned in an interview with Daily Meal, "Overmixing is the biggest mistake that is made when making pie dough."

Chef Brophy suggests mixing the dough by hand — or even carefully using a food processor — to give "much more control over how much the dough is mixed." In either case, you must still be sure not to overmix it. Overmixing your dough will agitate too much of the gluten and result in a tough, chewy crust. Although there are many fixes for common pie crust errors, there is no fix for an overworked dough except starting again fresh.