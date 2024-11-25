No Basting Brush? Here's What To Use Instead

If one thing is certain, it's that every one of us will be without a basting brush when we need it at some point in our lives. That's true whether you're a novice who's still collecting tools or an experienced cook who just broke one. While you can and should take a minute to add an inexpensive silicone basting brush set to your shopping list, the best you can do now is improvise. Fortunately, it's easy to craft one from things you already have.

A wooden spoon with a thin, round grip works well as a handle, though a silicone one comes in a close second (chopsticks or skewers third). If you're basting something in the oven, choose a material that's unlikely to conduct heat or melt. So no metal or plastic. You can also get away without a handle in some cases.

For the brush, herbs or greens work well. For herbs, choose something hardy or woody, like rosemary or sage, though more delicate herbs like parsley work in a pinch. You can also use fresh leafy greens, such as spinach or mustard greens. The leaves of root veggies like carrots or turnips would also do. The ingredient you choose will likely impart some flavor to your food, so choose something that complements your dish. Then use some kitchen twine or a twist-tie to affix the leaves to the handle like you're making a bouquet garni, and use it like you would any basting brush.