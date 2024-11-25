No Basting Brush? Here's What To Use Instead
If one thing is certain, it's that every one of us will be without a basting brush when we need it at some point in our lives. That's true whether you're a novice who's still collecting tools or an experienced cook who just broke one. While you can and should take a minute to add an inexpensive silicone basting brush set to your shopping list, the best you can do now is improvise. Fortunately, it's easy to craft one from things you already have.
A wooden spoon with a thin, round grip works well as a handle, though a silicone one comes in a close second (chopsticks or skewers third). If you're basting something in the oven, choose a material that's unlikely to conduct heat or melt. So no metal or plastic. You can also get away without a handle in some cases.
For the brush, herbs or greens work well. For herbs, choose something hardy or woody, like rosemary or sage, though more delicate herbs like parsley work in a pinch. You can also use fresh leafy greens, such as spinach or mustard greens. The leaves of root veggies like carrots or turnips would also do. The ingredient you choose will likely impart some flavor to your food, so choose something that complements your dish. Then use some kitchen twine or a twist-tie to affix the leaves to the handle like you're making a bouquet garni, and use it like you would any basting brush.
Other basting brush alternatives
If you don't have herbs or greens on hand, there are a few other options. These options don't impart any flavor and may be a bit awkward to use compared to herbs, but they're not much more work, they'll do in a pinch, and you can probably use tape to affix them since you don't eat them.
The same options work as handles, but you're looking for kitchen paper products like parchment paper (not wax paper) and paper coffee filters to use as a brush. Avoid paper towels or napkins, as those are designed to be absorbent and will probably hang onto more basting liquid than they deposit, in addition to potentially depositing paper flecks. You can run into a similar issue with some paper coffee filters and some parchment may have the opposite effect. Any coatings that help give it extra nonstick properties also make it more likely to drip liquid quickly before it can make it to the object of your basting ambition.
To turn it into a basting brush, fold it back and forth as though you're folding a fan, then cut lots of thin strips partway up, ensuring you don't go all the way through. Lightly scrunching the individual strips separates them and makes them more efficient basters. They may not be as handy or tidy as an herb or silicone basting brush, but they can still help you enhance the moisture and flavor of your dishes to achieve delicious results.