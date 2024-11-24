One Disney World Show Serves Nearly 1,000 Pounds Of Fried Chicken A Night

People eat a ton of food a year, literally. According to an estimate from NPR in 2011, the average American eats just shy of one ton, or 2,000 pounds, each year. This makes the fact that the Disney World show Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue cooks nearly 1,000 pounds of fried chicken each day, according to an exclusive from Food & Wine, all the more impressive. And, when you count the other items on the menu — the 400-plus pounds of pork ribs, the 500-or-so pounds of vegetables, and gallons of sides and dessert? It means Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue is making enough food each and every show day to feed one person for an entire year.

Still, the fried chicken is the star, again literally. When we reached out, Disney reminded us that "menu items like fried chicken and strawberry shortcake are referenced in the show itself, so it is fun for the audience to play along as they dine." But, being able to play and eat along with the show doesn't keep people coming for 50 years straight since its debut in 1974. The food has to be genuinely delicious, too. Disney says, "We make a special fried chicken breading in-house to get that delicious flavor our guests love." Just don't forget to make a reservation; it's one of the do's and don'ts of eating at Disney World.