One Disney World Show Serves Nearly 1,000 Pounds Of Fried Chicken A Night
People eat a ton of food a year, literally. According to an estimate from NPR in 2011, the average American eats just shy of one ton, or 2,000 pounds, each year. This makes the fact that the Disney World show Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue cooks nearly 1,000 pounds of fried chicken each day, according to an exclusive from Food & Wine, all the more impressive. And, when you count the other items on the menu — the 400-plus pounds of pork ribs, the 500-or-so pounds of vegetables, and gallons of sides and dessert? It means Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue is making enough food each and every show day to feed one person for an entire year.
Still, the fried chicken is the star, again literally. When we reached out, Disney reminded us that "menu items like fried chicken and strawberry shortcake are referenced in the show itself, so it is fun for the audience to play along as they dine." But, being able to play and eat along with the show doesn't keep people coming for 50 years straight since its debut in 1974. The food has to be genuinely delicious, too. Disney says, "We make a special fried chicken breading in-house to get that delicious flavor our guests love." Just don't forget to make a reservation; it's one of the do's and don'ts of eating at Disney World.
How the Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue cooks nearly one ton of food a day
If you've ever tried to make a big meal with plenty of sides for family or friends, you know that one mistake here or taking too long there can cause a cavalcade of issues that makes everything come out at the wrong times. So, how does Disney manage to not just make the food correctly but make it in sync with the show? It's all hands on deck."The kitchen has a well-choreographed process to ensure the full menu comes together at the right time for each part of the show," says Disney. "Our chefs start in the morning by firing up our smokehouse so the ribs are cooked to perfection and on time for each show ... Each cast member has specific tasks at specific times to make sure the food times out exactly when needed for the show flow."
It also helps that in the 50 years since the Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue began, the menu has barely changed. "The last significant change," according to Disney, "was nearly 45 years ago when the dessert changed from apple pie to the current strawberry shortcake, which is the show's grand finale!" All those years of "[handing down the menu] from chef to chef since its opening" has clearly paid off. If you want to check it out, it's one of many things you can do without a park ticket.