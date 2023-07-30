Tomato Wine Is A Real Thing, But It's Not What You'd Expect

If you love a cold glass of wine on a hot summer day, then you might be interested in hearing about a new kind of wine — tomato wine. Tomato wine, just like grape wine, is made by fermenting the fruit (yes, tomato is a fruit!) to create an alcoholic beverage.

Interestingly enough, although tomato wine sounds like it would taste like an alcoholic version of tomato juice, this wine actually has a surprising flavor. Instead, this wine is reported to have a sweet taste with notes of fruit and baking spices.

It's not just the flavor that's interesting about tomato wine, either. The color is also unexpected. Tomato wine is light in color and clear, resembling a Chardonnay or any other classic white grape wine you'd buy. This is because the skin of the tomato doesn't contain coloring agents, so the drink always turns out with a lighter color.

Another surprise about tomato wine is that it's quite high in alcohol content, with some bottles containing up to 16% alcohol. So, you may not want to go back for seconds if you're sipping on a glass of this drink!