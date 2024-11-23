You're 2 Ingredients Away From The Perfect Fall Pumpkin Treat

We all love a good fall treat — especially if there's pumpkin involved. But if you're tired of pumpkin spice lattes or pumpkin cupcakes and are looking for a new way to enjoy the quintessential fall flavor of pumpkin, then you need to know about this two-ingredient treat: pumpkin seed butter.

Yep, pumpkin seed butter — one of the types of seed and nut butters that you should know about — only requires two ingredients: pumpkin seeds and salt. It's easily one of the simplest you'll bake during the season. Start by roasting two cups of pumpkin seeds in the oven for about 15 minutes at 300 degrees Fahrenheit. After they're out of the oven and cooled, pour them into a food processor. Add in salt — between ½ and 1 teaspoon, depending on your preference — and blend. Once it's blended, give it a taste test to see if there's enough salt for your liking, and add more if needed.

The result is an earthy and nutty butter with a smooth texture and a green hue. After one taste, you'll be ready to spread it on just about anything.