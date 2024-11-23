You're 2 Ingredients Away From The Perfect Fall Pumpkin Treat
We all love a good fall treat — especially if there's pumpkin involved. But if you're tired of pumpkin spice lattes or pumpkin cupcakes and are looking for a new way to enjoy the quintessential fall flavor of pumpkin, then you need to know about this two-ingredient treat: pumpkin seed butter.
Yep, pumpkin seed butter — one of the types of seed and nut butters that you should know about — only requires two ingredients: pumpkin seeds and salt. It's easily one of the simplest you'll bake during the season. Start by roasting two cups of pumpkin seeds in the oven for about 15 minutes at 300 degrees Fahrenheit. After they're out of the oven and cooled, pour them into a food processor. Add in salt — between ½ and 1 teaspoon, depending on your preference — and blend. Once it's blended, give it a taste test to see if there's enough salt for your liking, and add more if needed.
The result is an earthy and nutty butter with a smooth texture and a green hue. After one taste, you'll be ready to spread it on just about anything.
How to enjoy pumpkin seed butter
You may be ready to spread the two-ingredient pumpkin seed butter on everything, but where should you start? It can be used in many of the ways that you would use a nut butter or sunflower seed butter, such as spreading it on a piece of toast — adding sliced banana and a drizzle of honey to complete the meal. Or, use it in a sandwich along with homemade jam, in the place of peanut butter, for a unique take on the classic sandwich.
It's also a perfect addition to homemade scones. You could add it to blueberry lemon scones to balance out the sweetness with the earthiness of the butter. Or, you could use it to add another savory element to something like cheddar and herb scones. Another option is to use it as a dip for something like crackers or sliced apples, which is a great way to let the taste of the pumpkin seed butter be the star of the show.