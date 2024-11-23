Homemade Cinnamon Rolls Just Got Better With One Bread Swap

It may seem impossible to improve cinnamon rolls — which are already the perfect, gooey, cinnamon-y sweet treat — but there is actually a bread swap that can make the dessert even better. Instead of using a traditional dough, use Hawaiian sweet rolls. Anyone who has enjoyed a Hawaiian sweet roll — or two or three or four — knows that they're fluffy, soft, just the right amount of sweet, and irresistible. So, why not combine them with another irresistible treat?

The process isn't too different from normal cinnamon rolls. In fact, you can use your favorite cinnamon roll recipe for the cinnamon-brown sugar mixture that makes up the interior of the rolls. As for the Hawaiian rolls, you'll cut the entire pack in half horizontally, then open it up and add the cinnamon-brown sugar mixture to the inside of the rolls. Place the top of the rolls back on top of the bottom half and, to turn them into cinnamon rolls, use a rolling pin to flatten the entire loaf. From there, continue as if this was a traditional batch of cinnamon rolls: Roll up the flattened rolls and then cut them into smaller sections to make each individual roll.

The result is a batch of cinnamon rolls that have all of the flavor that you love from traditional cinnamon rolls but with some extra sweet fluffiness from the Hawaiian rolls. You may just want to make them this way every time.