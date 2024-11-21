How To Pair Chocolate And Alcohol Like A Pro

Chocolate and alcohol are two of life's greatest pleasures — so it only makes sense to enjoy them together. But pairing up chocolate and hard liquor can be a bit daunting. After all, how do you know which types of liquor are the best fit for your favorite type of chocolate? To find out everything that we need to know, Daily Meal spoke with an expert: Victoria Johnson, the Head Chocolatier at Temper Chocolates and Confections in Denver, Colorado.

Johnson says, "It's best to keep in mind the flavor notes and percentage of the chocolate, a lot of times they also have pairing recommendations on the back of chocolate bars to help you get an idea of what works best!" If the chocolate bar doesn't have recommendations, it may have a description of its flavor notes, such as if it has fruity undertones. Additionally, Johnson advises that you rely on your own experience. She says, "Ask yourself while you're eating chocolate, 'What drink do I like that reminds me of this chocolate, or what flavors do I taste that I'd like to enhance?'"