How To Pair Chocolate And Alcohol Like A Pro
Chocolate and alcohol are two of life's greatest pleasures — so it only makes sense to enjoy them together. But pairing up chocolate and hard liquor can be a bit daunting. After all, how do you know which types of liquor are the best fit for your favorite type of chocolate? To find out everything that we need to know, Daily Meal spoke with an expert: Victoria Johnson, the Head Chocolatier at Temper Chocolates and Confections in Denver, Colorado.
Johnson says, "It's best to keep in mind the flavor notes and percentage of the chocolate, a lot of times they also have pairing recommendations on the back of chocolate bars to help you get an idea of what works best!" If the chocolate bar doesn't have recommendations, it may have a description of its flavor notes, such as if it has fruity undertones. Additionally, Johnson advises that you rely on your own experience. She says, "Ask yourself while you're eating chocolate, 'What drink do I like that reminds me of this chocolate, or what flavors do I taste that I'd like to enhance?'"
Examples of which alcohols to pair with dark chocolate — and which to avoid
If your favorite type of chocolate is dark chocolate, then read on. Johnson has some recommendations to keep in mind just in case you feel a bit intimidated by figuring out the flavor notes on your own.
Johnson says, "Cognac, port, coffee liqueur, amaretto, rum (especially a dark rum), and whiskey all pair well with dark chocolate, I'd recommend a 68% to 75% dark chocolate if you can. I'd recommend finding a chocolate with fruity notes to it." Port, for example, has a natural sweetness that will balance out the bitter nature of dark chocolate. Meanwhile, amaretto's main flavor is almond, which is a perfect complement to chocolate, as chocolate and nuts are a beloved pairing. And if you're in the mood for a cocktail with your chocolate, look to Johnson's suggestions of whiskey or rum — such as a whiskey sour or a dark and stormy.
On the other hand, there are a few alcohols to avoid with dark chocolate. Johnson explains, "When pairing dark chocolate with spirits, I'd avoid lighter spirits such as tequila, vodka, and gin as the flavor notes don't complement each other well."