Transform Your Breakfast With This Southern Eggs Benedict Swap
Classic eggs Benedict is one beloved brunch dish — poached eggs and Canadian bacon drizzled with Hollandaise sauce — it's savory, rich, creamy, and buttery. Typically, the dish uses an English muffin for the base, but if you're looking for a unique spin on a classic, then you need to know about this Southern swap.
Replace the English muffin for grits, then top the dish with grilled or sautéed shrimp. With these adjustments, the dish becomes a combination of two popular breakfast dishes: Shrimp and grits, and eggs Benedict. Using grits makes the dish creamier, as well as cheesy, amping up the decadence. You can use Daily Meal's recipe for wild caught shrimp and grits, which incorporates cheddar and plenty of butter. Then, the shrimp adds a new flavor and texture. You can keep the bacon underneath the poached eggs if you want, as it works well with the new flavors.
How to customize this brunch mash-up
A shrimp and grits version of eggs Benedict already makes for a unique dish, but there are plenty of ways to customize the dish even further. If you want to stick to the Southern theme, you can swap out the Hollandaise sauce for remoulade, a Louisiana staple that originated in France. The sauce is mayo-based and features hot sauce, Cajun seasoning and horseradish, so it will add a spicy kick to the brunch mash-up dish. Or, you can simply spice up your Hollandaise sauce recipe by directly adding Cajun spices like cayenne, paprika and garlic powder.
Another way to go the fiery route? Make our spicy shrimp and cheese grits for the base, or try using pimento cheese in your grits. You could always change up how you incorporate the bacon, stirring in crispy bacon bits to the cheesy grits. All in all, you'll be sure to impress any guest with this unique and luxurious breakfast — or simply make it for yourself when you're in the mood for something rich and exciting.