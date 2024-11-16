Transform Your Breakfast With This Southern Eggs Benedict Swap

Classic eggs Benedict is one beloved brunch dish — poached eggs and Canadian bacon drizzled with Hollandaise sauce — it's savory, rich, creamy, and buttery. Typically, the dish uses an English muffin for the base, but if you're looking for a unique spin on a classic, then you need to know about this Southern swap.

Replace the English muffin for grits, then top the dish with grilled or sautéed shrimp. With these adjustments, the dish becomes a combination of two popular breakfast dishes: Shrimp and grits, and eggs Benedict. Using grits makes the dish creamier, as well as cheesy, amping up the decadence. You can use Daily Meal's recipe for wild caught shrimp and grits, which incorporates cheddar and plenty of butter. Then, the shrimp adds a new flavor and texture. You can keep the bacon underneath the poached eggs if you want, as it works well with the new flavors.