The Fall Fruit You Need To Start Roasting With Brussels Sprouts

Brussels sprouts have become a favorite fall side dish. After a few frosts, these miniature cabbage-like vegetables are ready to harvest and go straight to your sheet pan. Roast them up to serve alongside some of your favorite main dishes for a weeknight dinner or for your Thanksgiving Day feast. While they are typically paired with crispy bacon, this smoky ingredient isn't the only thing that tastes great with Brussels sprouts. Brussels sprouts work well with fall fruits, too, specifically apples, and if crispy Brussels sprouts with roasted apples isn't in your culinary repertoire, it's time to try making this dish.

When you roast Brussels sprouts at the standard 400 to 425 degrees Fahrenheit for about 20 to 30 minutes, their nutty flavor becomes more intense. As they caramelize, any bitterness takes a backseat as their sugars become concentrated. The Brussels sprouts' texture softens and becomes slightly tender as the outer surface develops a lovely char.

Enter the apple. This beloved fruit, both sweet and tart, also turns sweeter as it roasts at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for about 30 minutes. It becomes soft (but not mushy), and should have a firm consistency like apple pie. Without the red, yellow, or green peels you will find the edges of cubed apples turn brown and crispy, offering a texture that both complements and contrasts with that of the Brussels sprouts. With the similar temperatures and roasting times, it's up to you if you want to roast them together or separately.