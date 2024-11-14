The Fall Fruit You Need To Start Roasting With Brussels Sprouts
Brussels sprouts have become a favorite fall side dish. After a few frosts, these miniature cabbage-like vegetables are ready to harvest and go straight to your sheet pan. Roast them up to serve alongside some of your favorite main dishes for a weeknight dinner or for your Thanksgiving Day feast. While they are typically paired with crispy bacon, this smoky ingredient isn't the only thing that tastes great with Brussels sprouts. Brussels sprouts work well with fall fruits, too, specifically apples, and if crispy Brussels sprouts with roasted apples isn't in your culinary repertoire, it's time to try making this dish.
When you roast Brussels sprouts at the standard 400 to 425 degrees Fahrenheit for about 20 to 30 minutes, their nutty flavor becomes more intense. As they caramelize, any bitterness takes a backseat as their sugars become concentrated. The Brussels sprouts' texture softens and becomes slightly tender as the outer surface develops a lovely char.
Enter the apple. This beloved fruit, both sweet and tart, also turns sweeter as it roasts at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for about 30 minutes. It becomes soft (but not mushy), and should have a firm consistency like apple pie. Without the red, yellow, or green peels you will find the edges of cubed apples turn brown and crispy, offering a texture that both complements and contrasts with that of the Brussels sprouts. With the similar temperatures and roasting times, it's up to you if you want to roast them together or separately.
What's your apple type?
What type of roasted apple should you add to your oven-roasted Brussels sprouts recipe? The first consideration is texture – you want to use a type that is firm and crunchy, as they are going to soften as they roast. That said, you may want to skip Red Delicious apples for this dish, as they are known to turn mushy when baked.
As far as flavor is concerned, you want an apple that is both sweet and tart. Winesap and Pink Lady apples are good choices. These two varieties will retain their shapes and offer notes that are a balance of sweet and tart. Braeburn apples are also perfect for this dish. They have a sweet and spicy apple flavor and as they roast they aren't going to turn too soft.
The last thing to consider is how you want to season your roasted Brussel sprouts and apples. Olive oil and lemon juice with a little salt and pepper for seasoning is an easy go-to. If you want to keep with the tastes of fall, maple syrup is a lovely match, or try some balsamic glaze for sweet acidity. Once out of the oven, add some toasted nuts for a little crunch or some dried cranberries for extra chew.