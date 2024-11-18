The Cocktail Topper That Gives Instant Campfire Vibes
Everything is better with a little smoky char from a campfire, including some of your favorite sleeping-under-the-stars cocktails. If you love roasting marshmallows over glowing coals that you plan to add to a sweet s'more, you will love what they can add to an adult beverage. A roasted marshmallow or two used as a garnish will transform your campout cocktail into a dessert in a glass. If you've ever tried the Campfire Roundup from the Seville in Manhattan, made with scotch whiskey, a cold brew liqueur, chocolate bitters, and topped with a charred marshmallow, then you know. Why does this childhood favorite work so well?
As marshmallow blisters and browns on the outside, the sugars caramelize and the gelatin melts, becoming ooey-gooey, sticky and soft. The outside of the marshmallow loses what little moisture it has, turning its skin into a crispy, crunchy delight. As it changes with the heat, the marshmallow's taste also takes on new flavors that complement the vanilla notes of a good bourbon, and it can transfer the taste of its smoky char to a tasteless vodka, both of which complement some of the deeper notes of each alcohol.
S'more cocktail fun
If you aren't building a campfire anytime soon, you can still enjoy one of these tasty drinks adorned with a marshmallow that gives you those s'more vibes. Simply use a culinary torch. While you might not get the same smokiness you get from a campfire, this kitchen tool will help you get a gentle toasting or burnt to a crisp marshmallow to add to whatever you are drinking. Which may have you wondering: What cocktails work well with toasted marshmallows?
The options are seemingly limitless. Reimagine your traditional espresso martini using marshmallow vodka to complement the Kahlua and espresso. Rim the glass with crushed graham crackers, garnish it with a toasted marshmallow, and you have a deconstructed, liquid s'more. Use it in a Moscow Mule and swap out the vodka for the whiskey of your choice. Snacking on your roasted marshmallow while sipping this drink will bring out all those sweet caramel notes of the whiskey and a little spice from the ginger beer. Other drinks you might want to consider accessorizing with a roasted marshmallow are a Tagalong mudslide or a White Russian, which feature ingredients you already know pair well with marshmallows. Of course, whatever you drink at your campfire round-up, drink responsibly.