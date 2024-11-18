The Cocktail Topper That Gives Instant Campfire Vibes

Everything is better with a little smoky char from a campfire, including some of your favorite sleeping-under-the-stars cocktails. If you love roasting marshmallows over glowing coals that you plan to add to a sweet s'more, you will love what they can add to an adult beverage. A roasted marshmallow or two used as a garnish will transform your campout cocktail into a dessert in a glass. If you've ever tried the Campfire Roundup from the Seville in Manhattan, made with scotch whiskey, a cold brew liqueur, chocolate bitters, and topped with a charred marshmallow, then you know. Why does this childhood favorite work so well?

As marshmallow blisters and browns on the outside, the sugars caramelize and the gelatin melts, becoming ooey-gooey, sticky and soft. The outside of the marshmallow loses what little moisture it has, turning its skin into a crispy, crunchy delight. As it changes with the heat, the marshmallow's taste also takes on new flavors that complement the vanilla notes of a good bourbon, and it can transfer the taste of its smoky char to a tasteless vodka, both of which complement some of the deeper notes of each alcohol.