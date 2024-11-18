The Difference Between Roasting And Air Frying A Rack Of Lamb

When you set out to make a rack of lamb, whether it's a special occasion or you just love the gamey, grassy flavor, you want it to be as delicious as possible. After all, it's not some tough hunk of stew meat to be slow-simmered until finally tender. Instead, you typically roast it, whether it's been Frenched or not. Or ... should you air fry instead of oven roast?

To find out if there's a difference in these cooking methods, Daily Meal spoke to Clare Andrews, author of "The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook: One Basket Meals," who gave us exclusive guidance. She said, "Cooking lamb in an air fryer is faster than roasting it in an oven, as the compact size of an air fryer allows it to reach the desired temperature more quickly and retain heat more efficiently ... [This] saves time, energy, and money while delivering results that are just as delicious." She continues, "This method is ideal for those who want a restaurant-quality meal without the wait."