The Difference Between Roasting And Air Frying A Rack Of Lamb
When you set out to make a rack of lamb, whether it's a special occasion or you just love the gamey, grassy flavor, you want it to be as delicious as possible. After all, it's not some tough hunk of stew meat to be slow-simmered until finally tender. Instead, you typically roast it, whether it's been Frenched or not. Or ... should you air fry instead of oven roast?
To find out if there's a difference in these cooking methods, Daily Meal spoke to Clare Andrews, author of "The Ultimate Air Fryer Cookbook: One Basket Meals," who gave us exclusive guidance. She said, "Cooking lamb in an air fryer is faster than roasting it in an oven, as the compact size of an air fryer allows it to reach the desired temperature more quickly and retain heat more efficiently ... [This] saves time, energy, and money while delivering results that are just as delicious." She continues, "This method is ideal for those who want a restaurant-quality meal without the wait."
Why the faster cook time of an air fryer makes for better racks of lamb
To be clear, air frying your rack of lamb instead of roasting it isn't just about the decreased cooking time. As Clare Andrews also told us, "The high heat and rapid circulation of an air fryer give the lamb a unique texture and flavor, with results that are often as good or even better than traditional oven roasting." More specifically, she tells us it brings a caramelized texture to the outside of the lamb while the inside is still tender.
If you want this wonderful caramelized exterior from oven roasting, you'd need to pan-sear your rack of lamb first. But that means more mess to clean, an even longer cooking time, and the extra cooking step could see your lamb dry out some while it finishes in the oven. Plus, if you air fry your lamb rack, your oven is free to make side dishes such as Asian-roasted asparagus with oyster mushrooms to accompany it.