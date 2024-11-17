The Simple Trick For Preventing Leaky Tacos

Picture this — you're tucking in to eat a delicious taco on any given Tuesday. You have all the right ingredients just waiting to drive you to Tasty Town via a crunchy taco shell. You assume the position — head tilted, mouth open — take a bite, and the tortilla breaks, leaving you shell-shocked, dealing with a guacamole, salsa, and bean mess all over your plate.

You may wonder why you bother eating tacos the usual way. Why not just surrender and break up the shells for nachos instead? Not so fast. We have a way to lessen the mess when eating tacos that you may not have thought of.

Most people shred the lettuce before adding it to the taco. However, if you leave the lettuce intact, you can line the shell with the leaf to reinforce it. It's like an insurance policy against wearing your dinner on your T-shirt while using an ingredient you already add to your tacos.