Fried Green Tomatoes Get A Major Flavor Boost With One Extra Step
Tomatoes are used in cooking on a regular basis, with their versatility making them a staple on your recipes' ingredient lists. Whether they're roasted, sauteed, or fried, they make a worthy addition to many recipes. While you might not agree on whether tomato is a vegetable or a fruit (The law says it's a vegetable), it's generally accepted that tomatoes enhance the flavor and texture of many dishes. One of those dishes is fried green tomatoes, where tomatoes are not just an addition; they're the star of the show. This side has an interesting origin, but what's more interesting is each tomatoes' crispy, cornmeal crumb that's followed by a juicy and tender inside.
There's no denying that fried green tomatoes are great as they are, but there's one extra step that can give you the most flavorful fried tomatoes you've ever bitten into. Pickling your tomatoes first. All that you need to do is put your sliced tomatoes into a dill-pickle brine and let them sit for 30 minutes to 1 hour. Once you've blotted them, make your fried green tomatoes as you usually would. Pickling your tomatoes will add a tangy and salty element to your fried side dish, bringing a new depth of flavor.
Other ways to flavor your pickled fried green tomatoes
Pickling tomatoes is a great way to make a flavorful side dish, and adding certain ingredients to your brine can take the flavor to another level. If you're wanting a spicier kick in your fried tomatoes, consider adding some chile peppers. Making a lengthwise slit in the chilis before putting them in the liquid will allow the spicy flavors to infuse the tomatoes and complement the sweetness of the cornmeal breading. Other worthy additions to your pickle brine are sliced onion and garlic. The tomatoes will pick up a subtle sweetness and earthiness that will match the similar flavors in the cornmeal. For a classic brine, you can stick to spices like black peppercorns and mustard seeds, or you can venture out with turmeric, coriander, or cumin. If there's a specific spice you love, try them in your green tomatoes!
The taste of dill isn't for everyone. If that's the case for you, swap the dill for basil — a perfect match for tomato. Before dredging your tomatoes, remember to pat them dry so they can get nice and crispy. The sauce you serve alongside this side dish definitely matters, with creamy sauces like ranch, sriracha mayo, or remoulade being the perfect candidates to complement the sweet, tangy and possibly spicy flavors in your fried pickled tomatoes.