Fried Green Tomatoes Get A Major Flavor Boost With One Extra Step

Tomatoes are used in cooking on a regular basis, with their versatility making them a staple on your recipes' ingredient lists. Whether they're roasted, sauteed, or fried, they make a worthy addition to many recipes. While you might not agree on whether tomato is a vegetable or a fruit (The law says it's a vegetable), it's generally accepted that tomatoes enhance the flavor and texture of many dishes. One of those dishes is fried green tomatoes, where tomatoes are not just an addition; they're the star of the show. This side has an interesting origin, but what's more interesting is each tomatoes' crispy, cornmeal crumb that's followed by a juicy and tender inside.

There's no denying that fried green tomatoes are great as they are, but there's one extra step that can give you the most flavorful fried tomatoes you've ever bitten into. Pickling your tomatoes first. All that you need to do is put your sliced tomatoes into a dill-pickle brine and let them sit for 30 minutes to 1 hour. Once you've blotted them, make your fried green tomatoes as you usually would. Pickling your tomatoes will add a tangy and salty element to your fried side dish, bringing a new depth of flavor.