Here's How Much Turkey To Buy If You Want Thanksgiving Leftovers
The only thing better than the slow-cooker Thanksgiving side dishes for your table and your show-stopping turkey is leftover meat from your big feast. If you want to make the ultimate leftover turkey sandwich like Monica does for her brother on "Friends," you need to plan for it. But how much turkey should you be roasting for family and friends if you also want the option to enjoy it in the days after the big feast? We caught up with Chef Ian Coogan, Culinary Director at Motel Morris in New York City, to get this all-important intel, and Coogan exclusively told Daily Meal, "A general rule is to plan for about 1½ pounds of turkey per person (to account for the weight of the bones)." But the chef also noted that this amount will only be enough for your feast day.
Coogan went on to explain, "If you're preparing a Thanksgiving feast for guests who enjoy leftovers, I recommend adding a couple of extra pounds to the final tally. For a group of eight, aim for no less than 12 pounds, and consider looking for a bird in the 14-15 pound range." But before you rush out to buy the biggest turkey possible to feed your crowd, it is important to remember you don't want to get a bird larger than 15 pounds. Why?
Size matters
It will be almost impossible to achieve an even cook with a bird larger than 15 pounds, and if you do get a bigger turkey, you will likely end up with dry, tough meat that cannot be enjoyed without swimming in gravy. The fix? You can always cook two small turkeys instead that are equal to the weight you need to avoid this pitfall. That said, you can also roast a mix of bone-in turkey breasts and legs along with a single turkey. This way, you have a nice mix of white and dark meat for your guests to serve on a platter, but you also get to retain the tradition of carving up the star of the show.
As much as you may love this leftover, you should know how long Thanksgiving leftovers are safe to eat; you don't want to have more than you can use up within three to four days unless you plan on freezing it. Then, you can enjoy your leftover bird for up to four months.