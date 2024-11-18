Here's How Much Turkey To Buy If You Want Thanksgiving Leftovers

The only thing better than the slow-cooker Thanksgiving side dishes for your table and your show-stopping turkey is leftover meat from your big feast. If you want to make the ultimate leftover turkey sandwich like Monica does for her brother on "Friends," you need to plan for it. But how much turkey should you be roasting for family and friends if you also want the option to enjoy it in the days after the big feast? We caught up with Chef Ian Coogan, Culinary Director at Motel Morris in New York City, to get this all-important intel, and Coogan exclusively told Daily Meal, "A general rule is to plan for about 1½ pounds of turkey per person (to account for the weight of the bones)." But the chef also noted that this amount will only be enough for your feast day.

Coogan went on to explain, "If you're preparing a Thanksgiving feast for guests who enjoy leftovers, I recommend adding a couple of extra pounds to the final tally. For a group of eight, aim for no less than 12 pounds, and consider looking for a bird in the 14-15 pound range." But before you rush out to buy the biggest turkey possible to feed your crowd, it is important to remember you don't want to get a bird larger than 15 pounds. Why?