Dutch Oven Vs Slow Cooker: What's The Difference?

A large pot that slowly cooks meat and vegetables, is perfect for one-dish meals, soups, and stews, and is one of the best ways to make dinner on a busy evening. Are we talking about a Dutch oven or a slow cooker? They both fit the bill, so what's the difference?

Although the kitchen appliances are similar in theory, they have different mechanisms and benefits. Dutch ovens are typically made of cast iron with a capacity anywhere from one to more than 15 quarts. They have a circular or oval base and a matching lid. They're used on the stovetop or in the oven.

Meanwhile, slow cookers — often known by the brand name Crock-Pot — are plugged into an electrical outlet. There are buttons on the top or the sides to adjust the settings, and they're usually left alone to cook for several hours after home cooks add the ingredients in the morning or early afternoon. Slow cookers are also often used for keeping food warm after it's been cooked but before it's been served at a potluck or a Thanksgiving meal.

Let's be real: Counter space is limited, and so is money. Dutch ovens and slow cookers both have unique benefits and specialties, but if you're planning to stick with just one of the two, there are some ways to adapt what you have to cook whatever you want to make.