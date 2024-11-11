The Iconic Brand That Makes The Worst Pancake Mix We've Ever Had

Pancakes are the perfect weekend breakfast. They're relatively quick to make and they feel a bit more decadent than the usual cereal and taste. What's more, you can dress them up in so many ways, adding chocolate chips, piling them with fruit, or adding a delicious dollop of vanilla whipped cream.

To make things even better, you can make a classic stack of pancakes using simple store-bought mixes that take half the work out of the process. In fact, usually, all you have to do is add either water or milk. The only catch is that there are tons of different pancake mix brands out there and not all are created equal.

Daily Meal taste-tested 12 different store-bought pancake mixes and while there were plenty of good options to choose from, there's one that you definitely want to avoid. The mix in question is the Pillsbury Funfetti Mix. Although the colorful sprinkles make it look fun, the texture of both the mix and the pancake itself is decidedly lacking. Plus, the aroma isn't appealing.