The Popular Greek Yogurt Brand That's One Of The Unhealthiest You Can Buy
Individual packages of Greek yogurt add pops of color to grocery shelves and come in a wide variety of flavors. In addition to being regarded as a healthy snack, Greek yogurt also sports a tanginess that makes it the perfect base for many toppings, such as nuts, fruits, and more. It is important to keep in mind that while Greek yogurt on its own can be healthy, some store-bought Greek yogurts are less healthy than you think.
While it has been long settled that the Fage Total 2% Honey Split Cup is one of the unhealthiest store-bought Greek yogurts, it's worth revisiting what makes it so unhealthy. The chief reason that Fage yogurt is not a healthy choice is the high quantity of sugar it has in one serving. Consuming too much honey, and the sugar within it, can result in increased risk of developing heart disease and type 2 diabetes.
The consequences of added sugar in Greek yogurt
The Food and Drug Administration's distinction between natural and added sugars regards sugar in honey as added sugar. Each serving of Fage Total 2% Honey Split Cup contains 28 grams of sugar, 25 of which are added sugars. The added sugar accounts for 49% of the daily value recommended for a 2,000 calorie diet. For comparison, other Fage Split Cup flavors (such as raspberry, mixed berry, black cherry, strawberry, and peach) have only 11 grams of sugar per serving.
Honey is contains both fructose and glucose, with fructose being the sweeter of the two. The ratio of fructose to glucose in the flower nectar that bees collect determines the sweetness of honey. Fructose is usually more prominent in this ratio, giving honey its distinct sweetness. One downside of consuming fructose is that it actually makes you hungrier than glucose would, which is one of many signs you are eating too much sugar. The sweetness of honey is likely to still come through in smaller quantities, so reducing the amount of honey in your Greek yogurt can reduce the negative impacts of excess sugar.