The Popular Greek Yogurt Brand That's One Of The Unhealthiest You Can Buy

Individual packages of Greek yogurt add pops of color to grocery shelves and come in a wide variety of flavors. In addition to being regarded as a healthy snack, Greek yogurt also sports a tanginess that makes it the perfect base for many toppings, such as nuts, fruits, and more. It is important to keep in mind that while Greek yogurt on its own can be healthy, some store-bought Greek yogurts are less healthy than you think.

While it has been long settled that the Fage Total 2% Honey Split Cup is one of the unhealthiest store-bought Greek yogurts, it's worth revisiting what makes it so unhealthy. The chief reason that Fage yogurt is not a healthy choice is the high quantity of sugar it has in one serving. Consuming too much honey, and the sugar within it, can result in increased risk of developing heart disease and type 2 diabetes.