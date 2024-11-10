How Is Kroger Boost Different From A Normal Membership?

If the number of streaming channels, music services, product deliveries, and news paywalls proves anything, it's that Americans love subscription services and memberships. Grocery loyalty programs are no exception. If you're a frequent Kroger shopper and you'd like to save a few bucks, it might be worth checking out the supermarket juggernaut's Boost program, which is a significant step up in perks from its other normal loyalty memberships.

Not unlike Amazon Prime, Target 360, and Walmart+, Kroger's Boost is a paid subscription that offers extra deals, sales, and coupons throughout the year that are not available to free subscribers of Kroger Plus. The biggest difference between a free Kroger Plus membership and the Boost program, however, is that paid subscribers can get free home deliveries (depending on which tier of the Plus program you choose). For $59 a month, subscribers get free next-day delivery, and for $99 a month, you can have your groceries delivered on the same day, often within a few hours of ordering if you spend $35 or more. If home delivery is a part of your regular grocery routine, the Boost program could potentially save you some money on delivery fees.