The Sweet Ingredient You Need For Unbeatable Homemade Pho

Few foods warm the soul quite like a hearty bowl of homemade pho. This succulent dish comes packed to the brim with savory broth, tender rice noodles, and a smattering of fresh herbs and proteins (traditionally beef). Altogether, these elements make pho an especially filling and well-rounded dish that's perfect to keep in your kitchen rotation during the colder months.

Whether you are accustomed to simmering a pot of pho at home or have only indulged in this dish at a Vietnamese restaurant, we have a tip for that inevitable day when you make some homemade pho. Make sure you are using this one special ingredient: yellow rock sugar.

There are many different elements to a pho recipe, but this is one of the most important. Using yellow rock sugar specifically is key, and you should opt for it over any other type of sweetener. Here's what makes this particular ingredient so crucial.