The Sweet Ingredient You Need For Unbeatable Homemade Pho
Few foods warm the soul quite like a hearty bowl of homemade pho. This succulent dish comes packed to the brim with savory broth, tender rice noodles, and a smattering of fresh herbs and proteins (traditionally beef). Altogether, these elements make pho an especially filling and well-rounded dish that's perfect to keep in your kitchen rotation during the colder months.
Whether you are accustomed to simmering a pot of pho at home or have only indulged in this dish at a Vietnamese restaurant, we have a tip for that inevitable day when you make some homemade pho. Make sure you are using this one special ingredient: yellow rock sugar.
There are many different elements to a pho recipe, but this is one of the most important. Using yellow rock sugar specifically is key, and you should opt for it over any other type of sweetener. Here's what makes this particular ingredient so crucial.
What this sweet ingredient brings to the bowl
Pho sets itself apart from other noodle dishes thanks to its unique and fresh flavors. (And yes, this is considered more of a noodle dish than a soup.) The broth of most traditional phos simultaneously packs a salty taste with a hint of sweetness. This flavor is primarily achieved through the yellow rock sugar used in these recipes. This yellow variety of sugar is a must-use for pho because it gives a more subtly sweet flavor than plain white sugar. This makes the sugar blend more acutely with the dish's many other hidden flavors so that the sweetness is not overwhelming.
Because something is needed to balance that sweet flavor, another important element of pho is a quality fish sauce. Fish sauce is a must-use ingredient because it offsets the sweetness of the rock sugar. Since fish sauce is salty, it prevents the sweetness of the sugar from becoming too intense. Plus, it brings a great umami flavor to the bowl.
Yellow rock sugar and fish sauce can be found for purchase online or at a Korean market. The other main spices used in pho dishes include cinnamon and clove, but pho comes packed with a whole smattering of spices, and each ingredient is crucial to that robust flavor. If you're looking for more ways to elevate this delicious savory dish, we've got you covered.
Other ways to elevate homemade pho
Pho takes many hours to make since the bones used in the broth need time to simmer and have their full flavors extracted. While you wait for this dish to cook, you've got plenty of time to come up with new ways to elevate its flavor. If you're fresh out of ideas, here are a few suggestions that might work for you.
While beef is traditional in a pho dish, you can use almost any protein, including meatballs. Switch up your protein, from tripe to chicken, to keep this dish interesting. Alternatively, if you want to pack in some fresher flavors, consider changing up your garnishes. If you traditionally use bean sprouts or lime for this dish, try using a few basil leaves next time or even a few chilies for added spice.
There are many different iterations of pho, so don't be afraid to experiment with new ingredients to figure out which variety is your favorite. Just don't forget the yellow rock sugar, and enjoy the complex flavors of this classic Vietnamese dish.