The Small Italian Town Focaccia Lovers Need To Visit ASAP

One of the best parts of international travel is having a chance to try regional foods. Foodies often plan their itineraries around certain eateries, looking for travel destinations known for their local cuisine. If you're looking for a unique take on a traditional tasty treat, you'll want to visit one town in Italy.

If you're a fan of focaccia (pronounced fo-KAH-cha), you may want to add a trip to Liguria, Italy, to your travel list. Liguria, specifically Camogli, is where the best focaccia can be found. Camogli is a small seaside fishing village in the northern part of the country and home to the first focacceria — a bakery specializing in focaccia on the Italian Riviera.

The focaccia made at Camogli's first focacceria, Revello Focacceria and Pasticceria, is different from most. Called Focaccia di Recco, it's unleavened, meaning no yeast is used, giving the flatbread a crispy texture. The cheese that sometimes tops traditional focaccia is stuffed inside the crust of Focaccia di Recco. It's a special creamy cheese known as stracchino made from milk from cows in neighboring Recco.