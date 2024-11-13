Grocery Stores Get You To Spend More Money With One Trick
It's no secret that grocery stores use tricks to get you to spend more. After all, where there's a competitive business, there's a bottom line. Some of these strategies are obvious, like placing sweet treats at eye level and checkout stands. And those free samples? They're designed to get you to slow down and consider purchasing items you wouldn't notice otherwise. However, other marketing strategies are so subtle that they can swindle even the savviest of shoppers.
When strolling down grocery store aisles, you may have noticed that tasty teams, like chips and salsa, are grouped together. This is no accident. They often also appear as end caps, meaning they're set up at the beginning or end of an aisle to catch your attention. These pairings are designed to upsell you on certain items. Let's say you're looking for cured meat and come across all the fixings for a charcuterie board. You were only aiming for prosciutto, but why not go all in? This line of thinking is precisely what the store is hoping for.
Mind you, this clever tactic isn't all bad — sometimes it comes in handy. But if you find you're frequently exceeding your grocery budget, you better check yourself before you reach that checkout stand. Ask yourself, are these marketing strategies helping or hindering your grocery goals?
When to give into that crafty pairing, and when to resist
Stores group products together so you'll purchase multiple items — and it works beautifully. If you're reaching for chips, why not grab salsa, too? This logic functions well when both items are already on your shopping list, and if this is the case, go for it! But if you're easily susceptible to impulse buys, you may want to reconsider.
A fancy display is enticing, but will you use these products? Or is it likely to sit in your pantry collecting dust? Try being more selective, especially if you're hoping to save money at the grocery store. Stick to products you'd consider pantry staples or will consume in the near future. Of course, we're not discouraging you from trying new foods; we're saying to be realistic. That olive tapenade would go great with those crackers. But if you can't envision yourself eating it within the next two weeks, consider skipping it.
Crafty pairings aren't the only way grocery stores get you to spend more. Many will use sale signs to make customers feel like they're getting a great deal. However, these deals aren't always as drastic as they seem. So, if you notice sale signs on that crafty pairing or end cap, be weary. You may find similar brands for less by heading down the aisles. Prices can also be deceptive. That $4.99 salad dressing might seem like a steal, but there's a slightly larger bottle for $5.50. Overall, the more expensive bottle might work out cheaper per ounce, so check quantity versus price before purchasing.