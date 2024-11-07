How Andrew Zimmern Easily Transforms Boring Leftovers

Leftovers are both a bane and a blessing. They are wonderfully convenient, ready-made meals that save time and money; however, when they pile up in the fridge, you may not know what to do with them. Luckily, Andrew Zimmern does, and he is dropping his leftover knowledge and wisdom for the rest of us so we can transform our dishes of yesterday into magnificent meals for today. While at the New York City Wine and Food Festival, Daily Meal asked how the "Field to Fire" host makes use of his leftovers to be more exciting. Zimmern revealed that he reimagines them into a pot pie or turns them into something that can be served over rice or noodles.

Zimmern explained his approach is pretty much the same regardless of whether it is a typical week or a special Thanksgiving Day. He said, "I do the same thing essentially with all of my leftovers. Sweat vegetables heavily in butter, add a little bit of flour, [and] cook it down so you have a few tablespoons of roux surrounding that vegetable package."

This thick gravy-like vegetable package serves as a thickening agent for sauces, and gravy is the foundation of many different meals. A roux is required for everything from chicken Alfredo to seafood gumbo. To add flavor and texture to this thickening agent filled with veggies, Zimmern uses some basic staples you may have in the pantry.