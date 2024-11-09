What's The Difference Between A Jack Rose Cocktail Vs A Sidecar?

In between the roaring parties while nursing legendary hangovers, or during the many evenings spent watching that little green light blink on a distant shore, you may have wondered about the differences and similarities of two of your favorite 20th century cocktails: the Jack Rose and the Sidecar. Both drinks start with a brandy, although the brandies couldn't be more different from each other.

The Jack Rose's brandy is apple flavored, for example, whether that be applejack (a type of apple brandy first made in colonial America in the 1600s) or any other apple brandy from around the world. Meanwhile, Sidecars use Cognac, a specific kind of brandy that must be made in the Cognac region of France from white grapes grown there, plus other strict rules and regulations. From there, both drinks also add a splash of lemon juice and a third and final fruity ingredient. The results are two drinks with a lovely balance of sweet and tart that are perfect for cocktail hours or paired with desserts.