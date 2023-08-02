What's The Primary Flavor You Can Taste In Grenadine?

Whether mixing up cocktails in your kitchen or ordering something to sip at a local bar, grenadine can be found in plenty of mixed drinks. The sweet addition enhances the flavor in every glass, along with a vibrant crimson hue. But what does grenadine actually taste like?

Grenadine's flavor may be commonly associated with cherries, perhaps thanks to the popularity of Shirley Temples and Dirty Shirleys, which typically top the drink off with a maraschino cherry. Or, maybe the color is the reason for the association. However, real grenadine doesn't actually contain any cherry flavor at all.

Instead, a different fruit is responsible for the flavor. Both the sweet taste and the bright red color are derived from pomegranates (which have been called the most seductive fruit). The fruit is the prominent flavor of the syrup, providing the fruity, sweet taste it's known for. The syrup's name, grenadine, even comes from the French word for pomegranate.