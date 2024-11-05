The Limited Edition Ritz Cracker Ice Cream We Can't Believe Existed
The ice cream company, Coolhaus, is known for its tasty premade ice cream sandwiches and cones, as well as their somewhat unique flavors. These flavors include chocolate molten cake, street cart churro dough, and even horchata. And like many ice cream brands out there, Coolhaus has released limited edition flavors before — including one Ritz cracker-infused ice cream that hit the shelves in 2020.
The flavor was called Crackers & Cream and featured peanut butter ice cream that had pieces of Ritz crackers swirled into it. It was meant to be the ice cream version of the peanut butter Ritz cracker sandwiches that many of us love snacking on. By turning it into an ice cream flavor, Coolhaus created a perfect blend of salty and sweet for everyone out there who loves the combination. Let's face it — Ritz crackers are versatile, as evidenced not only by infusing it into ice cream but also in many cooking applications you might not have thought you could use Ritz crackers before.
The peanut butter Ritz flavor was an instant hit when it became available on the Coolhaus website in September of 2020. In fact, the first batch sold out in just about two hours, prompting the company to put in a new order. Despite the popularity, Crackers & Cream was only available for a short time — but that doesn't mean you have to give up the combination of Ritz crackers and ice cream.
Recreate a version of the Ritz cracker and ice cream combo at home
There's no need to mourn Coolhaus's Crackers & Cream — you can make a version of the flavor at home. To stick to the Coolhaus flavor, you'll want to use peanut butter ice cream — you can either make your own (using one of the many recipes you can find online) or simply buy a premade pint from the store. From there, you can either swirl the crushed-up Ritz crackers directly into the ice cream or sprinkle the pieces on top.
You can also switch up the ice cream flavor that you pair with the crackers. Maybe you just want to stick with homemade vanilla ice cream or even give chocolate ice cream a chance. And if you're missing the nutty flavor, you can add some crushed-up peanuts into the mix as well. Or, maybe you want to expand on the peanut butter idea and add Ritz crackers to peanut butter and jelly ice cream, which can be made at home with just three ingredients.
As for the amount of Ritz crackers to use, that's up to you and how salty you prefer your ice cream. If you're making a whole ice cream batch, maybe start with two sleeves of crackers and go from there. If you're adding crackers to a single serving, maybe crush up half of a sleeve and see if that adds enough saltiness to the bowl, and add more as desired.