You Only Need 3 Ingredients For A Classic Peanut Butter And Jelly Ice Cream

Who knew that making completely vegan and gluten-free ice cream could be easier than the regular dairy-based treat? Frozen fruit-based ice cream may just be the most effortless ice cream that you can make. Also known as nice cream, it takes minimal ingredients and very little time to whip up a batch. Nice cream refers to ice cream desserts that get their sweetness and texture from frozen fruits instead of dairy-based cream and sugar or artificial sweeteners. While it was traditionally made with bananas, nice creams have evolved to incorporate a variety of fruits. What's important is that they don't have a bunch of additives and are safe for most special diets (vegan, gluten-free, soy-free, etc.), so they really are "nice" enough for everyone.

For the peanut butter and jelly version, all it takes is frozen fruit (typically bananas) and — you guessed it — peanut butter and jelly. It doesn't require an ice cream maker, either — a blender or food processor will get the job done. This frozen treat — essentially a peanut butter-flavored banana ice cream with jelly mixed in — can be eaten as a kind of soft serve right away. Or, those who prefer a more traditional hard ice cream texture can opt to leave it in the freezer overnight. Better still, enjoying this dessert really isn't much different from eating a peanut butter and jelly sandwich and a ripe banana for lunch.