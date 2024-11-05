Jet Tila's Favorite Vegetarian Dumpling Is A Thai Classic

There is an essentially endless variety of dumplings from around the world, all using the most varied and fascinating ingredients (for both the fillings and the wrappers) and taking advantage of a dizzying array of cooking styles. From frozen potstickers you can carelessly toss in a skillet to Xiao long bao, royalty of the sometimes-hard-to-navigate Dim Sum, there's a recipe for everyone.

For Jet Tila, host of the Food Network show "Ready Jet Cook" and known for his frequent Food Network appearances on shows such as Cutthroat Kitchen, Iron Chef America, and Guy's Grocery Games, there's one vegetarian dumpling close to his stomach that he exclusively told us all about at the Food Network New York City Wine & Food Festival.

In his own words, "The Thai make something we call Gui Chai, which is pure garlic chive, in a hot water dough, but it's fried crispy on the outside and then it's steamed." These dumplings come with a warning though: "You can't go on a date with your wife after because your breath is gone, but it's...delicious. Even my amazing wife is like bro, that's pretty intense. Garlic chive is pretty hard core."