Robert Irvine's Secret Ingredient Swap For A Healthier Lasagna

Celebrity chef Robert Irvine — known for shows such as "Dinner: Impossible" and "Restaurant: Impossible" — makes homemade lasagna slightly differently than the traditional way. In fact, he has a go-to ingredient swap that makes it a bit healthier. Irvine spoke to Daily Meal at the New York City Wine & Food Festival, telling us all about this healthier lasagna. The swap? Thinly sliced plantains in place of the typical lasagna sheets.

Irvine recommends green plantains in particular for this dish, adding that he thinks the plantain not only holds better as a dish but also has the added perk of being healthier. "Lasagna is very carby. The plantain isn't," he told us, adding, "The starch in the plantain seals the lasagna way better. It's amazing."

Plantain lasagna is actually a common Puerto Rican dish known as pastelón. The elements of the pastelón differ, but some common ingredients include ground beef, onion, olives, green beans, cheese, and a Puerto Rican bell pepper called picadillo.