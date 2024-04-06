14 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking Ground Turkey

Ground turkey is one of those ingredients that seems straightforward — until you try to cook with it. The meat product's popularity has increased massively in recent years, especially in dishes where it acts as a substitute for ground beef. However, although it can seem like a straight swap for its beefy brother in a host of recipes, ground turkey has its own flavor and nutritional composition, which can lead to a lot of chefs making some rookie errors when cooking with it.

One of the main reasons why ground turkey is so popular — its low fat content — is also one of its main sources of mistakes. Because it's so lean, it's highly prone to becoming tough and crumbly, particularly when not enough fat is added or it's handled incorrectly. Ground turkey can also present its own challenges around food safety, requiring you to adhere to specific cooking styles and temperature minimums. That's all before you consider how easy it is to end up with no flavor in your ground turkey and produce a meal that's flat and unappetizing. Luckily, we're here to help you avoid all of these errors.