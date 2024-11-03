Transform Chocolate Pudding Into Velvety Mousse With One Addition

With its melt-in-your-mouth texture, chocolate mousse is the perfect ending to an elegant dinner party, a romantic meal, or any time you want to indulge in a little chocolate bliss. But attempting chocolate mousse at home can be pretty intimidating. Most traditional recipes require carefully melting chocolate, separating eggs, gently folding ingredients together, and chilling the mousse for several hours before serving — not the most beginner-friendly of recipes.

Fortunately, we have a shortcut: All you need is some instant chocolate pudding and some whipped cream, and you'll be able to get faux chocolate mousse that has virtually the same velvety texture and rich flavor, just with a fraction of the effort and time!

For this trick, we're using instant chocolate pudding as a flavor base in our mousse, so you don't have to bother with melting down chocolate bars or cocoa powder. Simply mix it as it says on the box (typically by cooking the mix together with milk on the stovetop). Once you have the pudding mix, fold in freshly whipped cream and start whisking. The pudding mixture will gradually become aerated and lightened as you whisk it in. Continue whisking for a few minutes and you'll eventually have a pot full of chocolate mousse that's all but certain to satisfy your sweet tooth!