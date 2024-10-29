Korea's Popular APT Drinking Game, Explained

If there's one thing most social drinkers enjoy, it's a good drinking game. From "play anywhere" games such as Quarters and Never Have I Ever to house party staples such as Kings Cup and Beer Pong, there's always something to help get your mind off your social anxieties.

While those games are favorites in the United States, other countries have their own hits to fall back on. Now, thanks to hit new song "APT." from artists Rose (of BLACKPINK fame) and Bruno Mars, a popular South Korean drinking game called "Apartment Game" is spreading rapidly.

The only thing you need to play Apartment is a group of willing people all looking to drink. With everyone circled around, it starts by chanting the word "apateu" (which means "apartment") followed by everyone stacking their hands. The leader of the game says a number, which is the "floor" of the apartment the group is trying to reach (for sake of explanation, let's say the number is seven). Then, the hand on the bottom of the "apartment" moves to the top. In this explanation, the hand movements stop at the seventh hand, and that person takes a drink. Rinse and repeat.