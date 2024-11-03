Hack Your Last Slice Of Pizza To Avoid Fighting Your Friends For It
It's pizza night with your friends, and you couldn't be more excited. But, as the evening carries on, you notice those slices are disappearing fast. It's becoming increasingly obvious that your group made the fatal mistake of under-ordering. Eventually, your crew is left with a single slice and a serious decision: Who gets the last piece of pizza?
Friendships have ended over a lot less, and we wouldn't want your group to meet this fate. As such, we're here to share how you can hack the last slice of pizza so you don't have to fight over it. The answer is simple and it works on all types of pizza. It all comes down to being even Steven, meaning cutting the last piece into equal parts.
This solution is entirely fair. Unfortunately, cutting a single slice into even fractions isn't as easy as it sounds, especially in a hangry state. We've experienced this situation firsthand and have a couple of ideas.
The best ways to cut pizza evenly
There are two methods for cutting pizza evenly. The ideal way for your group ultimately depends on the size of the slice and the number of people still hungry.
Our first method works for a group of four people. Make sure you have a sharp knife before you begin; not using the proper tools is one of the biggest mistakes people make when cutting pizza. Start at the midway point on the crust. Make two diagonal cuts from the middle of the crust to the middle edge of the slice. Now, cut the remaining diamond in half. You should have four evenly sized triangles. However, there's a major caveat to this pizza-cutting style: The pieces are not identical since only two contain crust. If half of you are crust lovers, your group is golden. If not, our next idea might be preferable.
Our second method of pizza cutting is far simpler. Determine how many slices you need and mark the crust gently with a knife to make sure you've divided evenly. Now, cut from the crust to the tip of the pizza. You should have enough long, slender slices to go around. This idea works best for groups of two or three or if you're dealing with an exceptionally large slice. The upside is that everyone gets equal parts crust and goodies.
How to avoid the last slice dilemma altogether
Although these pizza-slicing techniques can come in handy, it's best to avoid the last-slice dilemma altogether. The easiest solution is to order far more than you need. But sometimes, your stomach is bigger than your eyes (or your wallet). Fortunately, we have a workaround when this is the case.
When your pizza is ready, ask everyone how many slices they'd like. If you're making homemade pizza, you should be able to cut just the right amount of slices. If you've ordered in, count the slices to make sure there's enough to go around. If not, cut larger slices in half. Have everyone dish up their desired number of pieces in advance, making sure that each person takes a halved slice to keep things fair. This hack is particularly beneficial for slow eaters, who tend to get the short end of the stick (or the pizza slice, in this case).
This strategy does involve advanced prep. If you have ravenous company, they'll have to exercise a little patience. You may also get called out for being the pizza police. But, once those bellies are full, they'll forget all about it, which is far better than fighting over that last slice.