Here's What You Can Do With Frozen Grapes Besides Tossing Them In Wine
While frozen grapes can bring a little extra chill — and sweetness — to your wine on a Saturday night, they can also make for some creative uses throughout the week. After you've thrown a bunch or two into the freezer, your first resort might be to go with the usual wine and frozen grape mix — it's an easy way to serve up some drinks and cool off. However, you'd be surprised by the many uses of frozen grapes when you start to think outside the box.
From sorbet and popsicles to yogurt and proper smoothies, frozen grapes can be used to aid in the creation of some of your favorite foods. And if you're looking to increase your vitamin intake, frozen grapes can be a great addition to your diet. They're rich in vitamins, can boost your immune system, and are very low in calories. One thing to keep in mind for each frozen grape treat is the first step: Always rinse your grapes, place them on a parchment-lined baking sheet, and freeze them for a few hours. Now read on to learn about some flavorful frozen grape ideas that have been making their way through the grapevine!
Turn frozen grapes into snacks as sweet as candy
If you're looking for a dessert that combines that rich grape flavor with the taste of your favorite snacks, then you'll love to know there's plenty you can make yourself. When Aldi released a frozen version of its fan-favorite cotton candy grapes, not only did it sell well, it also inspired some brand-new recipes.
For a refreshing dessert the whole family can enjoy, you can turn your frozen grapes into popsicles. If you have frozen seedless grapes, throw them into the blender with some honey and pulse them. Then add those slushy frozen grapes into popsicle molds and carefully flatten them out so they don't spill out the top. Place them back into the freezer until they're solid. When you're ready for your frozen grape popsicles, just carefully pop them out of their molds and enjoy the fruits of your labor!
If you prefer granitas and sorbets to popsicles, here's something you'll love. Once your grapes have been frozen, you can either use a microplane and shave them, or place them into a blender and set it to purée. Scoop the grape contents into a bowl then add a little lime juice and a pinch of tajin on top. Now, you can enjoy it the way you would your favorite granita or sorbet.
Turn your frozen grapes into smoothies and yogurt treats
Yogurt-lovers will appreciate yogurt and chia-covered frozen grapes made with a fancy twist. Pour some chia seeds into one bowl and scoop some of your favorite yogurt into another bowl. Grab some frozen grapes and stick a toothpick into each one. Then just hold your grapes by their toothpicks, dip each one in some yogurt, and then into the chia seeds. Place them on a parchment-lined baking sheet and back into the freezer, and in an hour, you'll be ready to enjoy them. These make the perfect snack when you're at home watching a movie or lounging outside with a good book.
Besides other recipes using frozen fruits, you can also use frozen grapes to make a smoothie. All you need to do is put your frozen grapes into a blender with some sliced bananas, milk, and yogurt — no need to add ice. Blend them all up together to your preferred consistency, and enjoy!