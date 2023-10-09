Here's What You Can Do With Frozen Grapes Besides Tossing Them In Wine

While frozen grapes can bring a little extra chill — and sweetness — to your wine on a Saturday night, they can also make for some creative uses throughout the week. After you've thrown a bunch or two into the freezer, your first resort might be to go with the usual wine and frozen grape mix — it's an easy way to serve up some drinks and cool off. However, you'd be surprised by the many uses of frozen grapes when you start to think outside the box.

From sorbet and popsicles to yogurt and proper smoothies, frozen grapes can be used to aid in the creation of some of your favorite foods. And if you're looking to increase your vitamin intake, frozen grapes can be a great addition to your diet. They're rich in vitamins, can boost your immune system, and are very low in calories. One thing to keep in mind for each frozen grape treat is the first step: Always rinse your grapes, place them on a parchment-lined baking sheet, and freeze them for a few hours. Now read on to learn about some flavorful frozen grape ideas that have been making their way through the grapevine!