Why Crumbl Cookies Are Some Of The Unhealthiest On The Market
Crumbl Cookies has become a household name, likely in part because of its rotating menu — the cookie chain changes up the menu every week. Plus, one thing that you may not know about Crumbl is that it also offers non-cookie desserts, such as cinnamon squares and brownies. While this sounds enticing, there's something you should know before buying a box of Crumbl cookies: These desserts are some of the unhealthiest on the market.
If you go to a Crumbl location and look at a menu, it lists the calorie amount underneath each cookie — the Milk Chocolate Chip cookie is listed as having 180 calories, while the Cotton Candy cookie says 200 calories. However, there's a catch — in the corner of the menu, in small print, there's a disclaimer explaining that the calories are representative of a serving size, with each cookie containing four servings. That means that those two cookies have 720 and 800 calories, respectively.
Looking at the nutrition information on the company's website is a bit more transparent — it lists the serving amount right next to the "per dessert" amount. So, it's a little more clear that the Cookie Dough cookie has 940 calories per cookie. However, the company tries to be sneaky in another way: It lists that a serving size is 30 grams, but doesn't explicitly say how many servings are in the cookie. In other words, Crumbl leaves it up to the consumer to figure out how many grams are in each cookie.
One Crumbl dessert even exceeds 1000 calories
One Crumbl dessert, the Brownie Sundae recently gained attention for all of the wrong reasons. The Brownie Sundae consists of a brownie topped with vanilla mousse, fudge, rainbow sprinkles, and a cherry. Like any other over-the-top brownie sundae, Crumbl's is packed full of calories — 1130 calories, to be exact. When fans of the company found out, they took to social media channels such as TikTok and Reddit to express their disbelief.
On the Crumbl website, the company has listed the nutrition facts for the Brownie Sundae as 490 calories "per serving" — which, again, means only about a quarter of the whole dessert. Additionally, looking at the nutrition facts for the brownie, you'll see that while a serving has 32 grams of sugar, the entire dessert has a whopping 70 grams of sugar. For comparison, many of the cookies contain between 40 and 50 grams of sugar (for the entire cookie, not the "serving.")
All in all, it's important to be aware of the exact nutritional facts of the desserts you're buying. Crumbl is popular for a reason — fans think its sweet treats are delicious — but they should also keep in mind exactly what they're getting, nutrition-wise, when they're in the mood for a Crubml dessert.