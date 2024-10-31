Why Crumbl Cookies Are Some Of The Unhealthiest On The Market

Crumbl Cookies has become a household name, likely in part because of its rotating menu — the cookie chain changes up the menu every week. Plus, one thing that you may not know about Crumbl is that it also offers non-cookie desserts, such as cinnamon squares and brownies. While this sounds enticing, there's something you should know before buying a box of Crumbl cookies: These desserts are some of the unhealthiest on the market.

If you go to a Crumbl location and look at a menu, it lists the calorie amount underneath each cookie — the Milk Chocolate Chip cookie is listed as having 180 calories, while the Cotton Candy cookie says 200 calories. However, there's a catch — in the corner of the menu, in small print, there's a disclaimer explaining that the calories are representative of a serving size, with each cookie containing four servings. That means that those two cookies have 720 and 800 calories, respectively.

Looking at the nutrition information on the company's website is a bit more transparent — it lists the serving amount right next to the "per dessert" amount. So, it's a little more clear that the Cookie Dough cookie has 940 calories per cookie. However, the company tries to be sneaky in another way: It lists that a serving size is 30 grams, but doesn't explicitly say how many servings are in the cookie. In other words, Crumbl leaves it up to the consumer to figure out how many grams are in each cookie.