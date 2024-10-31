How To Pair Wine With Your Favorite Grilled Meats

One succulent choice to cook on the grill is barbecue ribs, a meat with an unexpectedly recent history in the United States. Andrew Elder says that a zinfandel can work well if this is your meat of choice. Zinfandels are red wines with fruity and smoky tasting notes that can bring out the smoke from the grill and the sweet taste of the pork. They also have prominent black fruit flavors, such as plums, blackberries, and cherries, among other fruity flavors.

Elder notes that when choosing a zinfandel, you'll want to pay attention not just to the tasting notes but also to the age of the wine, suggesting you look for one that's 3-5 years old as it "allows for the tannins to be slightly mellowed and guarantees the classic black-fruit notes are still intact." The mellow tannins let the flavors of the sauce shine through, and the fruit notes bring out its sweetness.

If you're not such a fan of pork and prefer to go with something like beef brisket, red wine will still be your best choice. However, Elder suggests either a syrah or a shiraz in this case. "The wine's naturally smoky, earthy, and sometimes meaty flavors would complement the beef very well," he explains. These wines come from the same grape, giving them a full-bodied flavor with tasting notes that pair well with red meat.