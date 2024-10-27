The Marshmallow Brand We Get Every Time For The Perfect S'more

Autumn is s'mores season, with the cooler weather meaning it's the perfect time to hold backyard bonfires and roast marshmallows to gooey golden perfection. If you're going to make s'mores, however, the marshmallows you choose are key. The right marshmallow leads to that melty texture while balancing the right amount of sugar and not becoming cloying.

Daily Meal tested several different marshmallow brands to determine the best one out there, and the decided winner is Campfire Marshmallows. Just like the brand's name claims, these sweet treats are the perfect option for sandwiching between your graham crackers. Not only do they have a great texture after roasting over the fire, but they've also got just the right level of sweetness.

They're also made in the USA, so you're supporting a company right from your own hometurf. And of course, they're made with premium ingredients, including both natural and artificial flavors to create the perfect taste explosion on your tongue.