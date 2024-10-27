The Marshmallow Brand We Get Every Time For The Perfect S'more
Autumn is s'mores season, with the cooler weather meaning it's the perfect time to hold backyard bonfires and roast marshmallows to gooey golden perfection. If you're going to make s'mores, however, the marshmallows you choose are key. The right marshmallow leads to that melty texture while balancing the right amount of sugar and not becoming cloying.
Daily Meal tested several different marshmallow brands to determine the best one out there, and the decided winner is Campfire Marshmallows. Just like the brand's name claims, these sweet treats are the perfect option for sandwiching between your graham crackers. Not only do they have a great texture after roasting over the fire, but they've also got just the right level of sweetness.
They're also made in the USA, so you're supporting a company right from your own hometurf. And of course, they're made with premium ingredients, including both natural and artificial flavors to create the perfect taste explosion on your tongue.
Why campfire marshmallows work so well
The main reason why campfire marshmallows are the best pick for classic s'mores is their texture. When these marshmallows melt, they get a squishy texture with a perfectly soft interior that's just what you want when you're making a s'more. When you press down with the chocolate and graham crackers, you get a gooey, squishy cloud.
Another reason these marshmallows are so great is thanks to their taste. They have a light vanilla touch to them, which works well against the chocolate in your s'mores. Plus, while they're definitely sweet, they remind you of Rice Krispies treats rather than just a mouthful of sugar.
Beyond these benefits, Campfire Marshmallows also come in a variety of sizes and flavors. While its mini version might work well for scooping into a perfect cup of hot chocolate, its Giant Roasters are monster-sized mallows that fill your s'more and make sure you don't have a single bite without gooey marshmallow.
Other factors that make Campfire Marshmallows a great choice
Apart from taste and texture, there are a few other reasons why Campfire might be worth picking up. For one thing, this company knows its stuff. Campfire has been around since 1917, which means they've had more than 100 years to perfect their recipe and craft truly tasty snacks.
What's more, these marshmallows are free of plenty of allergens. They're dairy- and egg-free and don't contain any peanuts, tree nuts, or sesame seeds, either (with the exception of its s'mores pops). They're also completely gluten-free, all of which make them a great choice for those who have dietary restrictions.
Finally, while the Giant Roasters are Daily Meal's go-to for s'mores, you can also get creative with some of the company's flavored options. Try their seasonal maple roasters, for instance, for an autumnal spin on a regular s'more. Or, go for their s'more poppers, which are coated in chocolate and dusted in graham cracker crumbs. Adding that to your s'mores might just be the extra touch of flavor you need. Whichever variety you go for, next time you're getting ready for a bonfire, make sure to pick up this brand for dessert.