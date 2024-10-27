Here's How Long Homemade Chocolate Mousse Will Keep In The Fridge
Chocolate mousse is the crown jewel of desserts. It's elegant, fancy, and looks like something you would eat at a royal dinner. It's hard to believe it was first known as "mayonnaise de chocolat" but it was. If you are a fan of this treat, you have the French to thank for its existence. Made using heavy whipping cream, chocolate, egg whites, egg yolks, and sugar, it is whipped into a foam, creating a rich, smooth, airy dessert that hits the sweet spot. However, if you are making chocolate mousse for a crowd or find yourself with a little leftover after a festive soiree, you may wonder how long it will keep in the fridge.
As it turns out, this chocolate sweet cannot be left out on the counter and enjoyed the next morning like leftover pizza. No, silky chocolate mousse is all about the chill, and Muhammed Ince, Executive Pastry Chef at Fontainebleau Miami Beach exclusively shared his expertise on the matter with Daily Meal. Chef Ince explained, "Chocolate mousse will generally last in the fridge for about 2-3 days." He also took the guesswork of how to prep it before placing it in the fridge. He said, "To store it, make sure to cover it with plastic wrap or keep it in an airtight container to prevent it from drying out."
How to store it and serve a crowd
Meghan Brophy, Executive Pastry Chef of Pastis Miami further explained the reason it needs to be stored in the refrigerator. "In many recipes, the whipped egg whites are not cooked so it is always better to be on the safe side." And don't worry about it losing flavor because chocolate mousse tends to taste even better on day two. Because chocolate mousse is served cold, you can pull it right out of the fridge when you are ready to eat it and add a little whipped cream or some chocolate shavings to dress it up.
Of course, if you are making those mini Guinness chocolate mousse ahead of time for a big shindig, Chef Brophy says you have a couple of options for how you store and serve it. She said, "For serving chocolate mousse to a crowd, the mousse can be portioned into dishes as soon as it is made, covered, and left in the refrigerator to set. Alternatively, the mousse can be left to set in an airtight container, and piped into dishes before serving."