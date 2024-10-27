Here's How Long Homemade Chocolate Mousse Will Keep In The Fridge

Chocolate mousse is the crown jewel of desserts. It's elegant, fancy, and looks like something you would eat at a royal dinner. It's hard to believe it was first known as "mayonnaise de chocolat" but it was. If you are a fan of this treat, you have the French to thank for its existence. Made using heavy whipping cream, chocolate, egg whites, egg yolks, and sugar, it is whipped into a foam, creating a rich, smooth, airy dessert that hits the sweet spot. However, if you are making chocolate mousse for a crowd or find yourself with a little leftover after a festive soiree, you may wonder how long it will keep in the fridge.

As it turns out, this chocolate sweet cannot be left out on the counter and enjoyed the next morning like leftover pizza. No, silky chocolate mousse is all about the chill, and Muhammed Ince, Executive Pastry Chef at Fontainebleau Miami Beach exclusively shared his expertise on the matter with Daily Meal. Chef Ince explained, "Chocolate mousse will generally last in the fridge for about 2-3 days." He also took the guesswork of how to prep it before placing it in the fridge. He said, "To store it, make sure to cover it with plastic wrap or keep it in an airtight container to prevent it from drying out."