Why Anthony Bourdain Always Served 2 Turkeys At Thanksgiving

The best part of making both of Bourdain's turkeys is that you can make them the exact same way. The only major difference is the stunt turkey is smaller so there's more space around the table for all of your loved ones.

Of course, you can make the differences starker with some extra effort. Take the stunt turkey. If you can find a bird with its neck and head still on, leave them on when you cook it for that extra flair. It's also worth displaying the stunt turkey on your best serving platter, with a bed of fluffy greens so the roasted skin pops, and surrounding it with the best fall decorations and creative garnishes you can find.

Meanwhile, since the business turkey is going to be shredded to pieces anyway (especially for pulled turkey sandwiches), you can take advantage of all the cooking tricks and styles at your disposal. Deep fry it instead of roasting it, spatchcock it before the roast, or dry brine it before any cooking method. Looks don't matter for the business turkey, only flavor and juiciness.