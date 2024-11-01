Why Anthony Bourdain Always Served 2 Turkeys At Thanksgiving
Every American family and group of friends celebrates Thanksgiving their own special way. Even the world-famous sit down together around a table, like any other group of people, and share a meal and some gratitude. When it comes to famous chefs and their traditions, few are as outspoken and deeply respected for their opinions than the late Anthony Bourdain. Perhaps his flashiest Thanksgiving tradition is the decision to cook two turkeys instead of one. "Two!?" cries out every Thanksgiving host in charge of the turkey. "But, why? One is stressful enough ..."
Simply put, it's a matter of presentation. One turkey, which Bourdain called the "stunt turkey," is the table's centerpiece. This is the turkey you go all-out on with decorations and frills, and you don't touch it until the day is done. Then the other turkey, which Bourdain called the "business turkey," is kept in the kitchen for carving and serving. This way, you get the best of both worlds and plenty of leftovers to boot.
Making Anthony Bourdain's stunt and business turkeys
The best part of making both of Bourdain's turkeys is that you can make them the exact same way. The only major difference is the stunt turkey is smaller so there's more space around the table for all of your loved ones.
Of course, you can make the differences starker with some extra effort. Take the stunt turkey. If you can find a bird with its neck and head still on, leave them on when you cook it for that extra flair. It's also worth displaying the stunt turkey on your best serving platter, with a bed of fluffy greens so the roasted skin pops, and surrounding it with the best fall decorations and creative garnishes you can find.
Meanwhile, since the business turkey is going to be shredded to pieces anyway (especially for pulled turkey sandwiches), you can take advantage of all the cooking tricks and styles at your disposal. Deep fry it instead of roasting it, spatchcock it before the roast, or dry brine it before any cooking method. Looks don't matter for the business turkey, only flavor and juiciness.