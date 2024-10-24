The Absolute Best Way To Use Up Leftover French Toast For Any Meal

Whether you like it served sweet or savory, French toast is the ultimate breakfast food for relaxed and slow-paced mornings. The warm smells of vanilla or cinnamon wafting through your kitchen are enough to make most mouths water. But, the signature golden crunch and perfectly tender inside might be the culprit for overestimating how much French toast you need. Leftovers are never a problem, but French toast is one of those foods that is best eaten fresh. Here's the solution: Turn your leftovers into crispy French toast croutons.

Turning French toast into croutons will make a great, sweet, and crunchy addition to your salads and other dishes while also bringing richer flavors to your plate than regular croutons. Once you've cubed your leftover French toast, you just need to bake it in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit until golden brown. Since these croutons will have the crispiest texture when served fresh, store your leftover French toast in the fridge after breakfast and only bake the slices into croutons when needed.